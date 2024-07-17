How do you solve a problem like Harry Kane? Do England even need a striker?

Gareth Southgate’s replacement faces a big question: How do you solve the Harry Kane problem? More England views here…

The Southgate Paradox

Presuming England hire a replacement that is even remotely competent, they will be far better equipped to win finals. However, without Southgate’s uncanny ability to “find” the easier half of the draw, they are less likely to reach those finals in the first place.

Quick, get all the physicists working to solve this!!

Niraj (resignation shows more self-awareness than most in this sport) Tampa USA

How do you solve a problem like Harry Kane?

Seems like the big question for the next England manager will be “How do you solve a problem like Kane”. Each solution comes with its own challenges, namely the frankly unreasonable number of excellent 10s we have, as well as the lack of a great alternative. And while on paper it’s “a nice challenge to have” it is still tricky as it impacts at least two other of our best players. And that’s separate from the Saka/Palmer/Foden choice. At least whoever it is gets a blank slate (unless it’s Poch who will already love Palmer, and equally Howe who will love Gordon on the other).

Option 1: embrace his “dropping deep/floating around” play style, which may not align with their preferred style and whose success is debateable. On the one side, it’s easily accommodated with pacy wing forwards. But then how do you accommodate Foden, with Bellingham and new mainstay Mainoo next to Rice seemingly the most natural fit in a midfield 3.

Option 2: use hypnosis and convince Kane to stay up front and press with more intensity.

Option 3: ditch him off for a more classic 9, and still go with the wing forwards and the 3 in midfield.

Option 4: ditch him off for a classic 9 to keep 3 of the above listed players, but in some kind of twin 10s, so there’s only two players in that space, and then some weird imbalanced thing that accommodates Saka/Palmer (that also requires one of the 10s to scoot left, which no one wants to do).

Option 5: Kane with Palmer up front, two wings and Bellingham and Rice midfield, meaning no Mainoo or Foden.

Oh the options! None of which we’ve actually seen tried…

Good luck to whoever gets the job! At least the back line is sorted.

Badwolf (Option 10 is drop him entirely as he’s cursed, and is more like Riquelme than a striker).

Do we even need a striker?

Going for the rare 3-peat of mail boxes with another cat amongst pigeons mail on England’s striker dilemma (featured in why replacing Southgate is terrible job) to ask ‘Why/do we care?’.

Getting out the way the obvious (Palmer looks more than capable of transitioning to CF/could well end up false 9ing for Chelsea anyway) to the main gist; I think of all the positions for the very best international teams, CF is maybe the least essential?

I mean, of the last four winners of both WC and EC, how good really were the strikers? Morata and Immobile? Fine. Giroud? Fantastic end to a career, but he has benefitted more than most from a ‘being in a good team glow up’ end to his playing days. Argentina got more out of their back-up/false 9 attackers than their actually incredible CF. Germany had a well past his prime Klose (who always seemed basically fine outside international football anyway?) Portugal won it with Nani and a random jobber coming in (after Ronaldo went off).

Meanwhile, a lot of the top level CFs at club football plug away for sides below the top level, largely not adding much when push comes to shove (looking at you Lewandowski).

Basically, as with club football, it’s more about what chances you can create and how the CF can enhance the whole process, more than having a world class do it all chap at the top. More fulcrum than spearpoint.

So yeah, perhaps a more holistic and nuanced look at what we can do to maximise the attacking midfielder/wider forward plethora of talent we have could perhaps happen?

Or wheel a 34 year old, one legged Kane out in 4 years time so everyone can have a good shout again I guess.

Tom, Walthamstow

Can magical little midfield elves thrive in England?

I read with interest the excellent letter from John, Glasgow and found particular enjoyment reading his dissection of how English midfields tend to cede control to far more technically proficient adversaries. John then proceeds to list those adversaries. He mentions Modric, Brozovic, Rakitic, Jorginho, Barella, Veratti, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Fabian, Olmo, Rodri and Zubimendi.

What immediately became apparent to me was that hardly any of these players ply their trade in the Premier League. Modric went from being a very good Tottenham player to a generational one at Real. Jorginho made his name and played his best football at Napoli, he went to Chelsea where he was a peculiar combination of adored and untrusted, and has since come to Arsenal and largely sat on the bench.

Rodri is of course the exception, and it’s fair to say he’s probably the best midfielder in the world, playing in the best team in the world, for the best manager in the world.

The majority of the best 6’s and 8’s in the world don’t play in the Premier League, and not only that, if you do have a player who genuinely, genuinely is an elite 6 or 8, then they seem to be underwhelming in the Premier League. And if a 6 or 8 does shine in the Premier League, then they are injured. I’m not talking about buccaneering box-to-box players, I’m talking about those extremely technical, possession-keeping metronomes. Listing a few now:

Genuine class: De Bruyne, Odegaard, Scholes, Rodri, Lampard

Underwhelming: Veron, Enzo, Caicedo, Di Maria, Arshavin, Ballack, Ozil, Pogba, Casemiro, Mount, Tonali, Nunes, Ndombele, Lavia, Phillips, Butt, Noble

Injured: Wilshere, Ramsey, Diaby, Redknapp, Johnson, Hargreaves, Smith Rowe, Loftus Cheek

Jury’s out (are they elite or not?): Fabregas, Guimaraes, Paqueta, Cazorla, Fernandes, Jorginho, Modric

This tells us that, by and large, it’s probably the Premier League itself which is not conducive to this type of player. We get a tiny handful of genuinely elite ones who thrive here, we get a fair amount of very decent ones who often look better in other leagues, and we get a lot of players who just underwhelm terribly. We also seem to see a lot of injuries inflicted on these players that do sneak through. It has to be a uniquely Premier League thing.

My point is, and this has been said on and off since the 90’s so this isn’t an original thought whatsoever, but John, Glasgow is right, we DO need to start producing these magical little midfield elves. If we do, then I agree that England’s chances at winning something increase exponentially. I guess my point is that I think young English (heck, British) players should start looking to play abroad. Go and break in to the first team as a 17 year old at Ajax, Benfica, Sporting, Genoa, Leipzig, Lille, Anderlecht, Osasuna, Tenerife, Fenerbahce, etc…

Dale May, Swindon Wengerite

Resist the Bellingham pile-on

I knew he should go, he did good things but I have always said he doesn’t have the tactical acumen that we need to go the last step. Team spirit is great, but if he had stayed any longer I think he may have started to lose the trust of his players we did so well to win. Now that he has gone I can’t help but feel a bit sad about it, and a bit concerned that the FA are not going to make any form of good decision as to who is next. They got lucky with Southgate, he was not their plan but he did enough for them not to have to make another decision.

I am hearing more and more attempts to start some sort of pile-on for Bellingham which needs to be nipped in the bud. He is obviously not untouchable and he was getting noticeably agitated as the game wore on. He is far and away the most skilful, impactful player we have, and I dare say by the end of his career we will have ever seen in an England shirt. He is a winner, and winners get pissed off when they are not winning.

Southgate basically took him (and Foden) out of the game with his tactics but Bellingham stuck to his role diligently, sacrificing himself for the team. Yes, he waved his arms around a bit but you could see how desperate he was to lift the team. They way we played meant our forwards spent more time blindly pressing than they did making positive moves with the ball. They were knackered, and never in the right position on the rare occassion that we actually got the ball back.

They all looked frustrated, but Bellingham is the only one being called out for being a bit big for his boots by people desperate to find an issue where there is none. Everything he says off the pitch seems to be honest and sincere, I think he is well aware of how good he is but never comes across as charlie big potatoes.

We need a winning mentality, we need players brave enough to take responsibility. Don’t let the haters tear them apart.

Tom

Hindsight is 20:20

I love all of this hindsight about Southgate after the Euros. I genuinely wonder if people realise that nearly every single country thinks their manager is shite.

Spain wanted theirs out a year ago. Brazil have been shit for a minute. Germany too. Portugal play brutal football and haven’t been doing well. France are basically England. Netherlands are fine. Anyone who mentions England’s easy run is dense. 2016? Iceland defeat. 2014 – came bottom in a group with Costa Rica. 2010 – scraped thru groups to come 2nd place and get thumped by Germany. 2008 – didn’t even qualify. 1992 & 1994? Stop acting like England were Brazil prior to Southgate.

All of this nonsense about “how did Gordon/Eze/Bowen only play X minutes” is doing my head in. There’s 26 players, it’s impossible to satisfy everyone, and no sane manager would. This nonsense demanding Foden should play in the middle but then you have to accommodate the 20 other players people want to play.

Foden has played half his career on the left, it was absolutely insane to me that he was drifting about so much. If he played like Saka he would have had a much better tournament. The guy played wherever needed and to a good standard. Saka has one of the best football IQs I’ve ever seen. He’s always so strong and composed on the ball. He rarely loses it and doesn’t try stupid options.

I seen a mail today that he wants to be Robben which just goes to show how little people actually football. I’m guessing he meant Saka always cuts inside and shoots which is far from the truth. He constantly switches it up.

Dion Byrne

Only the angels above could do more

I want to publicly acknowledge Gareth Southgate and his contributions to the England national team and English football.

Needless to say that England’s Euro 2024 final loss to Spain was painful and sad. I can understand fans’ anger and why Gareth reached the decision to resign. Despite the loss, it is arguably right to say that he did well, reaching two finals albeit he won no major trophies. Just compare his achievements with those of his immediate predecessors.

To Gareth I say that when a man has done his very best, only the Angels above can do more. I wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

Professor (Dr) David Achanfuo Yeboah

Star of Davide?

You have reminded us who we need to be our new manager: Davide Ancelotti.

A bit left field sure, but he is vastly underrated and might want to step out of dad’s shadow. Davide is the unseen genius behind all of Ancelottis recent brilliance (and not just managing Everton)

I can’t think of a reason why not, but I’m sure he can.

Fat Man

Thank you Gareth

Southgate has normalised continued success at a level no England manager has ever achieved. Ultimately we fell short in two finals, but making those two finals was bloody fantastic, and the semi final run in 2018 was so unexpected it made people fall in love with the national team again after the Iceland debacle and BFS getting the job.

Maybe Southgate was never quite good enough to get us over the line, but does it really matter? I went to most England games during the tournament and was fortunate enough to be in the stadium on Sunday, and I had a great time. Would it have been better if we had won? Of course, but it was still an amazing night and the feeling when Palmer scored and the atmosphere for the next 10 minutes will live we me forever. And I would imagine this was also true in pubs and fan parks up and down the country, people meeting up with friends for a couple of beers and a catch up with, football the excuse for getting together.

If England winning determines whether you had a good night or not then you are going about football the wrong way. Supporting your club or country should be about enjoying yourself with friends and family, and if you can get a bit of success along the way then even better.

I have always been a defender of Southgate’s, while acknowledging his weaknesses of often taking too long to make changes. It probably is the right time for him to move on for all parties, and maybe the next manager can be the one to take us over the line? But it is also possible that we won’t make a major final again for a number of years.

Andy the Hammer

…So Sir Gareth of Southgate departs.

It’s probably the best time for him to go – for him especially. And he should be able to leave with his head held high.

He’s done a great job for England and English Football 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. Remember the yeeeeears long shambles he took over ?

In fact, he’s done more that ALL other England managers – bar Sir Alf – put together.

Fact.

Having religiously watched England since the early 80s, I don’t even need to look any of the below up.

Let’s see how every manager has fared by year/by tournament since, including, Spain 1982.

And – shock – they too often had “a brilliant squad” of players playing for “top clubs”. NOT least The DREADFUL “Golden Generation” (Under, lol, Sven, McClaren and Capello).

Greenwood ( 2nd Round )

Robson ( Didn’t qualify – Qtr Finals – Out in Group – Semi Finals )

Taylor ( Out in Group – Didn’t qualify )

El Tel ( Semi Finals )

Hoddle ( 2nd Round )

Keegan ( Out in Group )

Sven ( Qtr Finals – Qtr Finals – Qtr Finals )

McLaren ( Didn’t Qualify )

Capello ( 2nd Round )

Hodgson ( Qtr Finals – Out in Group – 2nd Round ).

Gareth Southgate :

Semi Finals

Final

Qtr Finals

Final

Hmmmmm. Be careful what you wish for.

I have been in Vietnam 🇻🇳 for every single one of Southgate’s tournaments and he has given me remarkable, needed highs, whilst – personally – I was often experiencing painful, extreme lows … Sometimes watching or listening in some mad location; It’s been a rollercoaster adventure.

Oh – and to his successor.

No pressure.

He’d better win The World Cup in 2026 or that would automatically make him sh!t, right ? 🤔

Thank you Gareth. And good luck in your future endeavours.

Thanks again.

Adam Halliday, Villa fan, Rainy Saigon

…Inevitable today with Southgate really. Halcyon days as an England fan mixed with ‘what could’ve beens’ and, in times of debatable leadership to put it politely, he has shown the way forward in terms of integrity and class. For the most part, we have met expectations in terms of who we have beaten and he has been incredibly efficient in getting the job done when it should be done.

As fans, we should be appreciative of his work in bringing pride back to the national team and the enjoyable tournaments of the last eight years.

Equally, Southgate has kept his head high when all sorts of gutter level jibes and diatribes have been launched against him. While a lot of the abuse he has received is unwarranted and represents a depressing level of a lack of thought and empathy in certain corners, there will remain question marks over his capacity to maximise player and team performance during crucial moments at the business end of the four tournaments his has overseen.

The Premier League is the world’s calcio cash cow and, consequently, the resources and personnel at clubs to develop English players are at a level we’ve never seen before and most other leagues and nations have been in comparative decline (besides the Spanish league who have been the other dominant force in European competition). Thus, comparisons with other eras are no more than apples and bowling balls in terms of rating our performance.

We have, however, navigated groups where we previously may have failed, beaten the Senegals and Swedens of the world, won penalty shoot outs against the Colombias and Switzerlands, overcame the Denmarks and Slovakias in extra time and had the occasional flourish against the likes of the Netherlands and Germany. There’s no doubt that Southgate instilled a belief and unity that allowed for this.

Admittedly, it is easy (and also fun) to tactically analyse what’s going on, but the pressure on the touch line is something only Southgate can understand and it all remains hypothetical. That said, the passive approaches in key moments require evaluation from a footballing point of view.

Just as we can laud Southgate for the Palmer/Watkins super substitution and his elite man management, issues like not touching the ball in the opposition half in twelve minutes after a cup final equaliser, with no intervention until it was too late, should be scrutinised. As should chance creation, rankings of 21st for shots in the penalty box and 18th for key passes suggest coaching deficiencies in attacking play within the camp.

Moving forward, what’s done is done and all of that is now immaterial. Southgate has done his very best and he is someone to be proud of and should be commended for his efforts and the manner in which he has operated. Who’d seriously want to be in his shoes? Who will want to step into his role?

A large section of the media certainly needs to chill and be more constructive to in order to make the England job a more attractive proposition. It might be Howe or Klopp if we are incredibly fortunate, but for now cheers to Gareth for the many moments of celebration he has engendered. It’s been coming home for 8 years and hopefully it will continue the journey home that he has started. Until one day…

AC in Milan

Be more badger

Howe? Carsley? Lamps? No thanks.

How is that no-one has mentioned the obvious choice for Gareth Southgate’s successor?

I give you – Gareth Southgate Badger.

While he may be a bit set in his ways, he’s just like Gareth Southgate – only more badger.

Graham Simons, Gooner, (Badger, Badger, Badger, snake! Oh it’s a snake!), Norf London

Let’s not pretend

It doesn’t help to sugar-coat what unfolded at the finals.

The writing was on the wall from the quarter finals already. Everything approached comedic proportions of blame deflection. Starting with Trent Alexander Arnold being mercilessly blamed for England’s performance before his dropping but as is expected there had to be a scapegoat. The actual truth was exposed in the subsequent performances.

The team selection – if anyone was honest, would have seen the potential flaws in selection which played out dramatically in the quarters and through the rest of the tournament.

Yet Southgate persisted and insisted when the axe should have been wielded at that stage.

In the final, I said to some mates that the writing was on the wall at 23min already & halftime needed a min 3 changes. I got crucified for being negative. Saying I was right doesn’t feel good.

In the aftermath ~ the “knowledgeable” pundits decry an outside England manager. Calling for an English manager selection taking Gareth Southgate’s legacy forward. What legacy? What English manager?

Almost remains almost and how Euro2024 evolved into Almost isn’t something to be proud of when hard managerial recognitive changes could so readily have been ~

Been There! Done that! Job Done ✅

John Haigh

England fans entitled only to be fed up of entitled tag

I don’t know why I am rising to the bait, but I had to respond to Eoin’s email re the ‘absolute entitlement’ of England fans.

Eoin my friend, nearly everyone I have spoken to and the huge majority of all emails to this site have admitted that Spain were clearly the better side in the final. Zero entitlement.

Again, have you not read the comments discussing how lucky Southgate and England have been over this and previous tournaments? We KNOW how lucky we’ve been.

The discord at the performances is not entitlement, it’s merely frustrating to know you have some really good players, who almost never play to their full abilities.

Southgate is “picked apart” as you put it, because he has never been able to make the sum of all his talented parts work in tandem to produce a great performance.

Take Bellingham, for example – if Spain had loads of equally great players, why did Real Madrid not buy them, instead of him? Ergo, he must be a very good player, no? But why does he not play like that for England? Is that entitlement mate, or mere bemusement?!

I imagine there are hundreds of reasons why people in Europe wanted Spain to win, not least historical, religious, hooliganism, Brexit…the list goes on….call me entitled, but I am really sick of being called entitled!

For the record, England mainly stunk up the tournament, fluked another final and were beaten by a far better team, not only on the night, but throughout.

ANON

