How to get Arsenal tickets to the Emirates Stadium in 2025/26

The new season is here and Arsenal have improved an already excellent squad with a top striker in Viktor Gyokores and a world-class midfielder in Martin Zubimendi.

Optimism is high at the Emirates Stadium but it can be difficult for fans to get their hands on tickets to see the team. Arsenal operates a ballot system for tickets. They include two tiers of ballots: Silver and Red, depending on your level of membership.

Arsenal says the Silver ballot gives fans a 35% chance of success, while the Red ballot gives fans around a 9% chance of securing a ticket.

The ballots open in the lead-up to each individual home game and fans who are members will need to apply to each individual ballot. You will have to log the details of a card to access the ballot.

Once the tickets are allocated a ticket exchange will open to give fans the chance to buy resale tickets but this will only be open for those who are a member and entered the ballot originally.

The best way to guarantee a seat is with the club’s official ticket partner Seat Unique, which sells hospitality tickets here.

How much are Arsenal tickets?

Arsenal ticket prices depend on the category of the game. The club has three different categories: A, B and C with category A games reserved for the biggest games of the season against the likes of Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Ticket prices are also split between the areas of the stadium. For example, an adult ticket for a Category A game costs £78 for the lower tier at either end and £86 for centre tickets. Upper-tier options range from £96.80 in the corners to £145 for the centre.

Children’s Category A tickets cost from £58.50 to £109.13.

Tickets for Category B games are as little as £44.80 for adults in the lower tier, rising to £84 to the central upper tier seats with plenty of options in between. Category C tickets start from £31.80 for adults in the lower tier.

Category A ticket: £58.50 – £109.13

Category B ticket: £44.80 – £84

Category C ticket: From £31.80

Can you get hospitality tickets at Arsenal?

Hospitality tickets start from £499 at official VIP ticket seller Seat Unique. You can see those tickets here.

The cheapest tickets are under £500 and are for Cannon Club but you get a long list of extras including entrance two-and-a-half hours before kickoff, a padded seat at club level, four free drinks and a free food voucher, complementary half-time drinks, a free tour of the museum and a non-matchday stadium tour, and a £5 merchandise voucher.

It costs around £50 per game more to upgrade your Cannon Club ticket to a seat on the first six rows.

A Woolwich Restaurant hospitality ticket starts from around £699 and for that you get access to the upmarket Woolwich Restaurant complete with champagne reception, three course a-la-carte dining, a free commemorative gift, personalised programme, a visit from an Arsenal legend, and a complementary bar.