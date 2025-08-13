How to get Liverpool tickets for Anfield in 2025/26

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool tickets go on sale to members twice a year, with multiple games going on sale in July and then a second sale in November for the second half of the Premier League season.

It means if you are looking for tickets for the first half of the 2025/26 season you have missed the July ballot for general sale tickets.

A second ballot will take place in November for the second half of the season and you will have to be a Liverpool FC official member to access the sale.

Full, Light or Junior All Red Membership allow you to enter the ballot but it does exclude Everton, Manchester United, Manchester City, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and the final home game of the season because you need four home credits from last season to access those.

Even as a member it is difficult to secure a seat at Anfield because of the huge demand to see Arne Slot’s champions. The influx of major signings including Florian Wirtz, Huge Ekiteke and Jeremie Frimpong have pushed demand even higher.

The only way to guarantee a seat for Anfield this season is to book hospitality through official club partner Seat Unique.

Seat Unique has teamed up with Liverpool to offer some of the best seats in Anfield and crucially they offer seats even if you are not a member.

Liverpool FC Anfield ticket prices

Liverpool offer tickets in several tiers based on the opponent and where you sit in the stand.

The club offers a small number of £9 adult tickets in the Main Stand and these are some of the cheapest tickets on sale in the Premier League.

Anfield Road stand tickets are priced at £30-£50. At the other end of the stadium, seats in the Kop are priced in three tiers: £39, £41 and £45.

The highest-priced tickets can be found in the Main Stand priced as high as £61 for some games.

Prices for hospitality start from around £449 on Seat Unique.

How to get tickets for Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Liverpool’s season opener against Bournemouth will be the first game of the Premier League season. It has been chosen for Sky’s Friday night coverage on 15 August at 8pm.

Tickets have sold out for the general sale seats but there are still hospitality options available for fans who want to secure their seat.

Seat Unique is an official VIP and hospitality seller for Anfield and tickets on the platform start from £449 for the game.

The cheapest options include the ‘Brodies’ package in the newly redeveloped Anfield Road End of the stadium. Brodies packages include a meet and greet with a former Liverpool player, a choice of street food and a matchday programme. You can get that here.