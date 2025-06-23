How do I get tickets for the 2026 World Cup and how much do they cost?

It’s less than a year now until the 2026 World Cup, and it’s going to look very different to previous tournaments.

This World Cup sees the format expand from 32 teams to 48 and one thing that does mean is far more matches taking place and more opportunities to secure tickets to see the action live.

The World Cup will also take place across three countries for the first time, with USA hosting the vast majority of the games but plenty taking place in Canada and Mexico as well. All three of those countries have qualified automatically and been assigned specific spots in the draw, meaning they know when and where they will be playing, if not yet who against.

You can check out how the new World Cup format works here, and read on for details of how to get those precious tickets…

When do World Cup 2026 tickets go on sale?

World Cup tickets are not yet on official sale, with FIFA yet to confirm a date when sales will begin. Based on previous tournaments, ticket sales will almost certainly begin this year and before December’s draw. You can register your interest with FIFA here to receive updates on ticket sales and availability.

How can I get World Cup 2026 tickets?

Once tickets are available, the main way to secure them will be direct from FIFA’s ticket portal. Again, we can only at this point give a best guess based on previous tournaments, but there are likely to be two main phases of ticket sales.

The first phase will be a ballot where fans register their interest for certain games and FIFA randomly allocates tickets. Previously, fans lucky enough to be allocated tickets this way must then buy all tickets allocated to them or miss out altogether.

An obvious point here is that certain games will be easier to get tickets for than others, with group games generally likely to be less over-subscribed than knockout games.

The second phase – which may be split into multiple phases – will see FIFA release tickets for specific matches to be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis. This phase will likely take place after December’s draw when exact details of who is playing where and when are known. For group stage games this will give fans certainty about the participants, while predicting possible group-stage outcomes leading to possible knockout line-ups also becomes an option at this point, albeit with less certainty.

How much do World Cup 2026 tickets cost?

It’s the big question and we won’t know definitively until sales begin, but the hosts’ bid document estimated total ticket sales would generate US$1.8bn, with the average group game ticket selling for US$305.

That may seem an eye-watering figure – and it is – but worth remembering that it is only an average price and will be skewed by higher-end and hospitality options. There should be plenty of basic match tickets available for much less than that.

Prices for the knockout games will be more expensive, and likely not as cheap as they were at Qatar 2022, where ticket prices even for the final began at around £150.

Can I buy them from a third party?

There will almost certainly be an officially approved resale platform, but beyond that caution is advised. Third-party resellers violate FIFA policy and tickets purchased via these routes may not be valid or accepted at venues.

When and where are England playing their games?

Whoa, hold your horses there, big fella. They’ve got to qualify first. It’s so far, so good in terms of results if not necessarily performances but it’s not a done deal yet. If they do qualify directly, England will learn the dates and venues for their matches when the draw takes place in December.

One further potential wrinkle here is that the European qualification play-offs – which could of course still involve England or any of the other home nations – won’t take place until March 2026. They will be given placeholder spots in the December draw, so their potential World Cup journey can at that point be narrowed down somewhat.

Where will the 2026 World Cup final be played?

The 2026 World Cup final will take place on July 19 2026 at the MetLife Stadium just outside New York.

It is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets NFL teams, and also the venue for the 2025 Club World Cup final.

How much tickets might cost for the final is not yet known, but they are likely to be more expensive than they were in Qatar, where the official ticket prices for the final ranged from around £150 to £1200. Of course, on the resale market prices were much higher and will be again.