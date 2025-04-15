How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG free: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream

You can't be beaten at your near post, Emiliano

Aston Villa will need to overturn a 3-1 defeat at Villa Park to progress to the semi final of the 2025 Champions League.

After a humbling night in Paris that saw Villa take the lead through Morgan Rodgers before goals from Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes put PSG in control of the tie. It was a disappointing night topped off with a late third goal and Villa will need to come out and attack the French champions.

Unlike the first leg, Villa fans will not be able to find the match on TNT Sports because it has been picked as Amazon’s single weekly Champions League game.

Fans can prepare for the game by signing up for a free Amazon Prime trial here. By signing up to the free trial you will be able to watch the entire game completely free. Those who already have an Amazon Prime account can simply log in and watch it here.

Coverage of the game begins at 6.55pm and kick off is at 8pm UK time. A full replay of the entire game will be available around two hours after the match ends via your Amazon subscription.

Fans will be able to watch Villa as they bid to face the winner of Real Madrid or Arsenal in a Champions League semi-final.

Unai Emery is keeping the faith. In his pre-match press conference he said: “PSG have a lot of experience playing in away matches. They are playing in France and Europe and we have as well.

“But we will be connecting with our supporters and transmitting the energy, More or less, if we do, tactically and individually, good things on the field, the supporters are going to up our energy and help us a lot.

“They are going to transmit that energy always for our players.”

Fans can tune in for what could be a special night here.