How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the UK: Channel, streaming, kick-off time…

Barcelona have an opportunity to bounce back from their Champions League heartbreak when they take on arch rivals Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon – and victory in El Clasico would all but secure them the La Liga title.

Hansi Flick’s side and their dreams of a treble died at the San Siro on Tuesday night, but a historic domestic double is within reach – although Real Madrid will have something to say about that and could blow the La Liga title race wide open with victory in Catalonia.

Real Madrid travel to Montjuic just four points behind the league leaders and will be desperate for revenge, having lost their third El Clasico of the season in the Copa del Rey final just a fortnight ago.

