How to watch Bayern vs Auckland City free at Club World Cup 2025

Bayern Munich will be the first European team to play in the new-look Club World Cup as they face New Zealand minnows Auckland City.

It will be the second game of the tournament after Al Ahly take on Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Saturday morning but the 5pm kick off time on Saturday 14 June means it is the first to be shown at a watchable time for European viewers.

The match will be live streamed on DAZN, which won the rights for all 63 games of the revamped tournament and it is showing all matches completely free for anybody who signs up to DAZN here.

German champions Bayern will be clear favourites in the Group C opening match. They boast £100m England captain Harry Kane, France international Michael Olise and a host of world-class players in their ranks.

Auckland City meanwhile, are a part-time team from New Zealand’s capital who qualified by beating Papua New Guinea side Hekari United 2-0 to win their fourth straight Oceania Champions League.

Not to be confused with Auckland FC, the billionaire-backed professional side who topped the Australian A League regular season in their first ever year as a football club, Auckland City are semi-professional and play at Kiwitea Street Stadium, which has just 250 seats with extra room for standing.

‘Stars’ include former Viborg defender Nikko Boxall, New Zealand international Myer Bevan and Ryan De Vries, who joined the club from Sligo Town in Ireland.

The tournament will be a major boost for Auckland City, who will get a part of the $1bn prize pot for all 32 teams competing in the tournament. A total of $125m will be awarded to the winners of the new Club World Cup with lower prizes for teams who do not go all the way to the final on 13 July.

The Club World Cup, which will now take place every four years as a major club tournament, features 32 teams from six continents. They include Benfica and Boca Juniors, who join Bayern and Auckland City in Group C.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter, PSG and Atletico are all taking part in the tournament but it does not feature three current champions – Liverpool, Barcelona and Napoli all miss out because of a rule preventing more than two clubs per nation from entering the tournament.

There are a whole host of stars missing the supposedly elite tournament.

The tournament is taking place in the USA with many of the games being played on the east coast of the country.

