How to watch PSG vs Bayern free: Live stream, kick off time and team news

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PSG and Bayern will face each other in the first leg of the Champions League semi final but viewers will not be able to watch it on TNT Sports.

TNT has the rights to the Champions League in the UK but the match will instead be shown on Amazon Prime Video after the streaming service agreed a deal to show one match per round up to the semi final this year.

It means Amazon will exclusively broadcast from Paris for the blockbuster semi final. Coverage will begin on Amazon Prime at 7pm tonight (28 April) with kick off at 8pm UK time.

Fans who have not yet taken out a Prime subscription can watch the match free if they sign up for a free trial here. The free monthly trial gives access to pre-match shows and the game itself, as well as access to Prime services such as free delivery on Amazon and the range of sports documentaries on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans will also get access to Prime Vision, which is a matchday service that provides stats overlays, player tracking, tactical overviews and 22 choices of camera to watch the match in more detail than ever before.

Those who subscribe to a free trial can cancel at any time or keep the subscription for £8.99 per month.

Luis Enrique’s side are bidding to win consecutive Champions League titles after defeating Liverpool in the quarter final, while free-scoring Bayern Munich are one of the tournament favourites after a stunning season led by English striker Harry Kane.

The winners of the two-leg tie will face the winner of the other semi final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid to decide the Champions League winner for 2026.

PSG will be bolstered by the return of Portugal midfielder Vitinha but Bayern will be without Lennart Karl, Tom Bischoff and Serge Gnabry, with the latter also missing the upcoming World Cup after picking up a thigh injury.

The match will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris and fans can watch it here.