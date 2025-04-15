How to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal without a TNT subscription

Arsenal travel to the Bernabeu as Champions League favourites but the remarkable 3-0 win at The Emirates does not mean the job is done.

Real Madrid are 15-times winners of Europe’s premier competition and Arsenal will have to be wary of a comeback in Wednesday’s quarter-final.

Last week’s Declan Rice-inspired first-leg win was shown on Amazon Prime but Arsenal will switch channels for the second leg. The match will be shown on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

You can watch TNT via an Amazon Prime subscription by adding the Discovery+ add-on here. You will have to pay for a monthly pass to access the live stream but it does mean you will also get to watch the semi-finals via your monthly pass.

Fans will be able to watch the game from 8pm but coverage will begin an hour before kick-off.

Arsenal go into the tie with a three-goal advantage but Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be hoping for a famous European night in Madrid. They have won the tournament a record 15 times and with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham in the attacking line up it will not be an easy task for Arsenal.

Mikael Arteta will have to rely on the likes of Declan Rice to supply the magic once again after his two blockbuster free-kicks in the first leg. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino will be the away side’s main threats and a single goal would mean Real need to score four to stand a chance to progress.

Arsenal can progress to the semi final and set up a tie against PSG or Aston Villa if they avoid defeat by three goals on Wednesday night.

Dortmund versus Barcelona and Inter versus Bayern will also be shown on TNT Sports this week, while Aston Villa’s quarter-final second leg against PSG will be shown on Amazon Prime.