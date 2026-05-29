How to watch the Champions League final without a subscription

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The Champions League final will not be shown on free to air TV for the first time ever in the UK.

The news that TNT Sports were not showing the final on a free stream was met with dismay from football fans, who are used to the channel deciding to move the showpiece game from behind their paywall.

Instead TNT Sports is showing the game as part of its subscription service, which costs from £32 per month in the UK.

The easiest way for fans to watch the game is not actually on the official TNT Sports website. This is because TNT has also signed a deal with Amazon Prime to offer the channel as a one-month add-on for anybody who has a Prime membership.

Fans can sign up for a free Amazon Prime Video membership here if they do not already have access. Those that have an Amazon account can add TNT Sports here with a single click and watch the Champions League final stream via their Amazon account.

The TNT Sports add-on can then be removed before the second monthly payment comes out, meaning it is a one-off buy instead of a long-term subscription.

The final will see Arsenal take on PSG in Europe’s biggest tournament final. Mikel Arteta will be hoping to win Arsenal’s first ever Champions League title, while PSG will be hoping to add to their single title they claimed in a 5-0 destruction of Inter last year.

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid in a tense semi-final, while PSG knocked out Bayern Munich in a thrilling two-legged affair full of goals.

Both sides have already won their domestic titles and it is the first time in European Cup history an English side will face a French team in the final.

The match takes place at the Puskas Arena in Hungary and kick off is 5pm UK time on Saturday 30 May. Coverage begins two hours before the match with analysis from Steven Gerrard, Owen Hargreaves, and Martin Keown.

Fans can watch the game here.