How to watch England v Argentina anywhere in the world and win tickets for the final

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The World Cup is a summer tournament and that means fans across the world are not always in their home country while games are being played.

Summer holidays mean millions of holidaymakers will be watching their teams play in bars and hotel rooms across the world and that can cause a headache if you are trying to find a free stream.

England’s World Cup semi final against Argentina on Wednesday 15 July will be broadcast on BBC, which is free to air for anybody with a TV licence in the UK.

However if you are out of the country BBC and its online player, BBC iPlayer, will not be watchable for the legions of English fans who are abroad for the big game.

Fans who have a TV licence can still watch the game by using a VPN. A VPN hides your actual location and allows you to choose another, meaning you can set your location to the UK to access your subscriptions even if you are in another country.

For just a couple of pounds it lets fans watch their free to air stream anywhere in the world, or choose a stream from another country.

The VPN is also an important security device when you use your devices abroad, particularly when you are connecting to public Wifi networks. The VPN adds an extra layer of security and ensures people cannot access your device or data while you are supporting your team.

ExpressVPN is one of the best-known VPNs on the market and one of the most popular with fans who want to watch their TV subscriptions when they are abroad.

ExpressVPN offers servers in 105 different countries and it works on Android and iOS, as well as Windows, Linux, Mac and more. You can use the VPN on up to eight devices at once and that includes mobile phones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

There is an extra benefit to signing up for ExpressVPN for the World Cup. It is offering the chance to win official World Cup tickets when you sign up. The tickets include seats for the knockout stage and the final itself. You can sign up here.