How to watch Arsenal v PSG for free and when coverage starts

Coverage of Arsenal’s historic Champions League semi final against PSG will begin earlier than previous games, Amazon has confirmed.

The streaming giant has the rights to the first leg of Arsenal’s tie against the French champions and says it will start coverage a90 minutes before kick-off.

Amazon will stream the game on Prime Video with coverage beginning at 6.30pm. The match itself will kick off at 8pm at the Emirates Stadium and fans can watch it completely free by signing up to a Prime free trial here.

If you have already had a free trial you will not be eligible for another but you can sign up for Prime for £8.99 a month and cancel anytime here.

The free trials are only available one per account and one per household so if you have already signed up you will have to pay the monthly subscription.

Arsenal will play the first leg at home in the Champions League semi-final and they will hope to replicate the stunning 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the previous round. They will face a tough test as Luis Enrique’s PSG are shorn of superstar quality but make up a more coherent team than ever before.

With the league title challenge over Arsenal can focus all of their attention on bringing home Europe’s biggest prize for the first time. Mikel Arteta’s side are still without a handful of key players including defender Gabriel and strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Missing players have not proved a problem so far with Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard both filling in up front, while Buyako Saka and Declan Rice are potential match winners for a talented side.

PSG will have an almost full strength squad and that means dealing with the likes of Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembele, as well as attacking wing backs Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi.

