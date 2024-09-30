According to reports, Newcastle United’s staff were ‘left stunned’ by what new sporting director Paul Mitchell said during a ‘behind-the-scenes meeting’.

Mitchell has ruffled feathers at St James’ Park since being appointed as Dan Ashworth’s replacement.

There were significant changes at Newcastle United in the summer as former co-owner Amanda Staveley also left the Premier League club.

It has been widely reported that Mitchell has been critical of the previous recruitment model at Newcastle, but he was heavily criticised in the summer as the Magpies struggled in the transfer market.

Eddie Howe’s side missed out on top target Marc Guehi after they failed to beat Bayern Munich in the race to sign Michale Olise.

FFP rules heavily impacted Newcastle in the summer. It was suggested they would have to sell Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes to balance the books, but they managed to keep their key trio as they offloaded Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson instead.

Despite this, they had a poor transfer window as Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos and William Osula were the only players they bought.

It has been reported that Howe and Mitchell have already had a fallout. Earlier this month, the Newcastle boss admitted they have “healthy debate and argument”.

“I think it has to be a collaboration. I fall out with (assistant) Jason (Tindall) a lot – if you want to talk about ‘bromances’, that’s probably the closest one I’ve got at the club – but we fall out a lot,” Howe said.

“We have healthy debate and argument, and that’s never been a problem. As long as that’s respectable and it’s for the greater cause, which is always the football club and making sure we try to get positive results, there’s no issue with that.

“But I think the collaboration part is the key thing and it’s got to be teamwork for the ultimate aim.”

A report from Football Insider claims ‘Mitchell left senior staff at Newcastle United stunned by what he said in a behind-the-scenes meeting shortly after his arrival’.