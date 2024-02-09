Howe urges Newcastle fans to lay off Ogbene victim Burn – ‘I’m sure I’m getting slaughtered’

Eddie Howe has told the Newcastle fans to give Dan Burn a break after the full-back was on the receiving end of significant criticism in the wake of Newcastle’s draw with Luton.

The 6’6” full-back suffered a torrid afternoon at the hands of the pacy Chiedozie Ogbene in last Saturday’s chaotic 4-4 draw.

That prompted pleas from the stands for Tino Livramento’s introduction in his place and calls for a re-think ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Burn, 31, has been a key figure in the progress the Magpies have made since his £13million arrival from Brighton in January 2022 thrust him into the midst of a top-flight survival fight, and head coach Howe was quick to leap to his defence as the debate raged on.

He said: “He’s pivotal to how we play, really, in lots of different ways, without giving too many tactical things away and that’s why he was such a big miss when we lost him through injury.

“He’s also a huge leader of the group, a very big presence obviously physically, but also vocally and that leadership can’t be underestimated. He has to be right up there in terms of the most important signings we’ve made.

“You have to take yourself back to where we were. It was a very difficult market to sign players in and attracting players to come to us was incredibly tough.

“We only wanted to sign players that actually wanted to come and Dan was one of those players who was desperate to play for Newcastle and he’s never lost that love and enthusiasm for the club. He’s still absolutely Newcastle through and through.”

Blyth-born Burn’s commitment to the cause could never be doubted and was evident no more so than on his return to action in December’s Champions League clash with AC Milan less than six weeks after breaking his back as he landed awkwardly during a 1-0 league victory over Arsenal.

Howe said: “He showed tremendous courage to come back way ahead of schedule because you could see the team needed him. He played in a little bit of discomfort, especially in the first couple of games.”

Howe, who will have to make at least one change at Forest with forward Anthony Gordon ruled out by an ankle injury, backed Burn to handle the criticism currently coming his way and win over his doubters.

He said: “Criticism is a strange thing. I’m sure I’m getting absolutely slaughtered out in the wider world. From my side, I prefer to keep myself away from it and I’m sure Dan is the same because he’s experienced.

“He needs to be celebrated for his career and for what he’s done since he joined the club, not the other way around.”

Meanwhile, Howe brushed aside suggestions that this season, during which the demands of Champions League football and a seemingly never-ending injury list have taken their toll, has served as a reality check for the club.

He said: “I don’t see it so much as a reality check as that makes it sound we were thinking we were something we were not.

“We never thought we were anything. You don’t just become a Champions League team from a relegation team in two minutes.”

