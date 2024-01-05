Howe sack? ‘Huge’ Newcastle, PIF ‘concerns’ emerge amid Klopp, Pep claim as Saudis eye next manager

According to reports, Eddie Howe is ‘fighting for his job’ at Newcastle United amid their awful run of form in recent months.

Howe has been Newcastle United’s manager since the end of 2021. Chosen by Saudi-funded PIF to guide the club to Premier League safety, he did a phenomenal job as they ended up 11th in 2021/22.

Then last season, Howe ensured Newcastle massively surpassed expectations as they qualified for the Champions League and reached the Carabao Cup final.

There was huge optimism around Newcastle ahead of their Champions League return but their season has descended into mediocrity over the past couple of months.

After losing seven of their past eight games across all competitions, the Magpies have exited the Champions League, Carabao Cup and are ninth in the Premier League.

Unfairly or not, the pressure is mounting on Howe, who is the third favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Howe arguably should have credit in the bank after how well he did in his first 18 months in charge, but their ambitious owners will not allow anything other than positive progression as they attempt to establish the Premier League outfit as an elite club.

With that, it was claimed earlier this week that Newcastle are ‘looking seriously’ to replace Howe with current Girona manager Michel.

Football Insider meanwhile are reporting that ‘Howe is under huge pressure at Newcastle and is now fighting for his job for the first time’ despite his ‘massive popularity with supporters’.

The Saudis are said to be ‘hugely concerned regarding the drastic dip in form from the Magpies’ and they are ‘worried about Howe’s capabilities of achieving their short and medium-term ambitions’. The report adds.

‘PiF are hugely ambitious and their aim is to build Newcastle into an established member of European football’s elite capable of challenging for the major trophies every season. ‘Sources also told Football Insider that the owners never saw Howe as the man to fulfil the club’s huge ambitions and instigate a dynasty-like reign akin to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool or Pep Guardiola at Man City. ‘He was always seen more as a team-builder able to develop players and put the building blocks in place for more globally renowned managers to then take Newcastle to the next stage. ‘It is likely that Howe will remain in charge for the team being, but there will need to be a huge improvement for him to still be at St James’ Park next season.’

Speaking during his press conference on Friday, Howe said he “feels comfortable” and he does not “need daily reassurances”.

“I certainly don’t need daily reassurances. I feel comfortable in the fact that we are working as hard as we can to improve performances and improve results,” Howe told reporters.

“Obviously I know it’s a results-based business – all the usual things you’d expect me to say – but I do feel the support from the club, and that’s really important in this moment.”

