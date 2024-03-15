According to reports, Newcastle United have identified Premier League winner Roberto Mancini as their ‘plan B’ with Eddie Howe under huge pressure.

This season has been difficult for Newcastle and it is at risk of fizzling out if Manchester City knock them out of the FA Cup this weekend.

Newcastle to replace Howe?

Howe was a candidate for the manager of the season award in the Premier League last term after his side finished fourth but he has had his critics during this campaign.

The Magpies exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely. They are also tenth in the Premier League following their 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Monday night.

Howe has had a major injury crisis to deal with this season but he is still among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Earlier this week, a report from GiveMeSport claimed Howe’s ‘future is in doubt’, with Roberto De Zerbi and Julen Lopetegui mentioned as potential replacements.

HITC claim ex-Man City boss Roberto Mancini has emerged as a ‘plan B’ for Newcastle and he is an ‘option’ if they decide to part ways with Howe.

PIF are said to be ‘hugely concerned’ about Newcastle’s form so Howe is ‘not guaranteed to remain in charge’ beyond the end of this season.

PIF’s ‘ultimate aim’

Mancini would ‘tick a lot of boxes’ for PIF and regarding their ‘ultimate aim’, the report explains.

‘No decision has been taken as of yet, but HITC is told by sources with knowledge of the situation that work has been undertaken to check on potential replacements. ‘HITC can reveal that PIF do not see doing due diligence on potential replacements as a clear sign that Howe will be replaced, but merely they are putting together options that they could act upon in the future, if required. ‘HITC, though, can reveal that one of the names that would be in the mix is Mancini – who already has strong links with PIF as it is understood they helped finalise his appointment as Saudi Arabia boss last year. ‘Roberto Mancini does tick a lot of boxes for the sort of manager that PIF would be looking for. Someone with an extensive CV, which includes league titles. Mancini also has the added bonus that he has won the Premier League. ‘Mancini was part of the Manchester City revolution when he replaced Mark Hughes in 2009 and he guided them to one of the most dramatic title wins of all time in 2012. Mancini is credited with being the catalyst for City as we know them today, and was key to them breaking through and winning their first Premier League crown – something that is PIF’s ultimate aim at Newcastle.’

