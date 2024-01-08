Howe sack? Newcastle, Mourinho reports ‘concrete’ amid green light as PIF target ‘world domination’

According to reports, Premier League outfit Newcastle United have a ‘concrete’ interest in former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Eddie Howe is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked after Newcastle endured a rough festive period.

The pressure on the manager has eased somewhat following their 3-0 win over arch-rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup, but it was claimed last week that Howe is ‘fighting for his job’ after Newcastle exited the Champions League, Carabao Cup and slumped in the Premier League.

The report from Football Insider claimed: ‘PiF are hugely ambitious and their aim is to build Newcastle into an established member of European football’s elite capable of challenging for the major trophies every season.

‘Sources also told Football Insider that the owners never saw Howe as the man to fulfil the club’s huge ambitions and instigate a dynasty-like reign akin to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool or Pep Guardiola at Man City.

‘He was always seen more as a team-builder able to develop players and put the building blocks in place for more globally renowned managers to then take Newcastle to the next stage.

‘It is likely that Howe will remain in charge for the team being, but there will need to be a huge improvement for him to still be at St James’ Park next season.’

A fresh update from Football Insider claims PIF ‘eventually recruit a stellar global name as manager’ and Mourinho is being ‘eyed up as Howe’s replacement’.

OPINION: Bruno Guimaraes stars for Newcastle as FA Cup offers tangible reason to snub £100m PSG offer

It is suggested that the Magpies are keen to follow in Manchester City’s footsteps as they want ‘world domination’ and ‘links to multiple Premier League title winner Mourinho are “concrete” and that the two-time Champions League winner is very keen on the job’. The report adds.

‘He is also not expected to be AS Roma boss next season and is making moves behind the scenes to indicate his interest in a move to Tyneside. ‘Sources have told Football Insider (5 January) that Howe is under huge pressure to keep his job at Newcastle following a dramatic downturn in results. ‘It is believed that the owners’ expectations this season are to repeat the success of qualification to the Champions League. ‘The Saudi ownership is keen long-term to have a big-name manager in the dugout at St James’ Park and there are major reservations as to whether Howe fits the bill despite his immense popularity among the fanbase.’

Speaking after Newcastle’s win over Sunderland, Howe was hopeful that the “forward momentum can continue” after this “step in the right direction”.

“It feels great [to win], I never worried about the draw I always thought it was a great draw – as long as we won it,” Howe said on ITV.

“We handled the occasion well, were brave with the ball and were very composed. We didn’t let the crowd take over and we handled everything really well in the first half.

“I think we are still a bit off our best but it was a step in the right direction, hopefully, the forward momentum can continue.”