According to reports, Newcastle United owners PIF have ‘made a decision’ on Eddie Howe amid claims they are ‘interested’ in Julian Nagelsmann.

Howe worked wonders at Newcastle last season as they qualified for the Champions League but it has been suggested this season that his job has been at risk.

Newcastle were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stages and have slipped out of the race to finish fourth. Chelsea beat them in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and they are likely to go another season without winning a trophy as they face Man City in the next round of the FA Cup.

They have had a severe injury crisis to contend with this season so Howe has been unable to select his preferred team for much of this campaign.

The Englishman has some credit in the bank but it has been reported that Newcastle are eyeing former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann as his replacement.

Earlier this week, German journalist Christian Falk said: “Newcastle is interested in Julian Nagelsmann (36) for summer.

“The German national coach has not decided yet if he want to return to a club or sign a new contract. Nagelsmann is in the same agency like Newcastle‘s Fabian Schär.”

Newcastle earned a much-needed 3-0 win over Wolves at St James’ Park on Saturday and Howe will now be hoping that this result can kickstart an upturn in form until the summer.

And according to Football Insider, Howe will be sticking around at Newcastle heading into next season as ‘PIF have made their decision’.

‘It is claimed that Newcastle’s owners believe ‘Howe is the man to take the club forward into next season and well beyond that’. The report explains. ‘It is believed that the Saudi ownership, the Public Investment Fund, think the Englishman has the ability to achieve the club’s long-term goals – becoming a regular competitor in Europe and Premier League challengers. ‘As revealed by Football Insider (29 February), Howe is not likely to face any sack pressure in the summer despite a disappointing season at St James’ Park. The owners have high expectations for the club, but the former Bournemouth manager’s future is safe heading into next season. ‘Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that chiefs are pleased with Howe’s progression at the club and will not be concerned if they do not qualify for the Champions League this season. ‘Howe is expected to be heavily backed by the board this summer after being restricted in their spending in January due to their Financial Fair Play obligations. Sources have told Football Insider (1 March) that the Tyneside giants are planning to sign a centre-back, a central midfielder and a striker this summer.’

Fabrizio Romano meanwhile is of the understanding that Callum Wilson is in a “slight uncertain situation” at Newcastle.

“Callum Wilson seems to be in a slightly uncertain situation at Newcastle following a January saga involving Atletico Madrid,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Still, Atletico Madrid are not currently in contact with Wilson or Newcastle.

“Their last contact was early January, and it was a clear no from Newcastle. So I’m not sure they will return, Atletico Madrid only considered that as an opportunity on loan for six months.”