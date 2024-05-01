According to reports, Newcastle United are leading the race to appoint former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri ahead of next season.

Eddie Howe arrived at Newcastle United as Steve Bruce’s replacement and was the first managerial appointment following Saudi-funded PIF’s takeover of the Premier League club.

Before this season, Howe was lauded for doing a brilliant job as he successfully guided Newcastle to Premier League safety before he helped them to qualify for the Champions League at the end of his first season in charge.

This season has been more difficult, though. Injury-ravaged Newcastle exited the Champions League at the group stages, while they also failed to progress past the FA Cup or Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

The pressure was growing on Howe around the midway point of this season but Newcastle’s form has picked up in recent weeks. A run of four Premier League wins in six games leaves them seventh in the table but they are just one point adrift of sixth-placed Manchester United.

Are Newcastle preparing to replace Howe?

Despite this, Newcastle are still being linked with potential replacements for Howe. Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb claim the Premier League outfit are in ‘pole position’ to appoint Sarri ahead of next season.

The 65-year-old has been out of work since leaving Serie A outfit Lazio last month. He previously spent a season in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Renowned as a fiery character, Sarri left after a single year at Chelsea after helping them finish third in the Premier League, win the Europa League and finish as runners-up in the Carabao Cup.

MORE ON NEWCASTLE UNITED FROM F365…

👉 Arsenal to ‘accept offers’ for trio to ‘fund’ £80m Guimaraes signing and swerve PSR breach

👉 Man Utd have ‘big Ashworth expectation’ despite there being ‘no movement’ in Newcastle talks

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Sarri is ‘ready to start a new adventure’ and the Premier League ‘above all is tempting the coach’.

It is noted that West Ham United are interested in the experienced manager but Newcastle are the ‘favourites’ to appoint him.

‘The [Newcastle] owners have presented a very important offer to the Tuscan coach, who is wavering and could really decide to accept it. ‘Furthermore, the project that was proposed to him attracts him and the championship, thanks to his experience at Chelsea, knows him well, as well as the pressures that he generates. ‘Scenarios can change at any moment, as often happens during the transfer market, but Newcastle is currently the favorite club to hire the former Juventus, Chelsea, Napoli and Lazio coach.’

More: Newcastle United | Eddie Howe