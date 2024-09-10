According to reports, Eddie Howe could “seriously consider” leaving Newcastle United if he is “offered” the chance to manage England.

Howe has been England’s manager since the end of November 2021. He was appointed following PIF’s takeover of the Premier League club.

The 46-year-old has won 62 of his 129 games in charge across all competitions. He did a brilliant job as he helped Newcastle return to the Champions League but he was under pressure last season.

The Magpies were seriously hampered by injuries last term and they struggled at times as they ended up finishing seventh in the Premier League.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world, but Financial Fair Play rules have prevented them from spending freely in the transfer market.

In the summer, Newcastle missed out on Marc Guehi and Anthony Elanga after they sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to balance the books as they endured a frustrating window.

Last week, a report claimed chief executive Darren Eales has thrown his weight behind Howe amid tension between him and Mitchell.

Newcastle reporters Scott Wilson and Dominic Shaw have commented on Howe’s future amid suggestions he could be England’s next permanent manager. He is the current third-favourite to replace Gareth Southgate.

Wilson reckons Howe would “seriously consider an England offer” following a “shift in the boardroom dynamic”.

“I think a lot will depend on the FA and England,” Wilson answered in a Q&A for The Northern Echo.

“Howe won’t be walking away from his current job, and despite all the noise around Mitchell’s arrival and a shift in the boardroom dynamic following the departure of Amanda Staveley, Newcastle aren’t going to be sacking their head coach anytime soon.

“What would happen if the FA formally offered Howe the England job though? Mitchell’s comments suggest Newcastle wouldn’t necessarily stand in Howe’s way if he wanted to take charge of his country, and you wonder if recent events might make Howe seriously consider an England offer.”

Shaw added: “Perhaps not as things stand, but it’s become increasingly clear that there are major obstacles that must be overcome in the weeks and months ahead.

“The priority between now and January must surely be to ensure everyone is on the same wavelength ahead of the winter window because it hasn’t really felt like that has been the case for much of the summer.”

Wilson has also commented on Newcastle’s recent transfer business, admitting the summer window “certainly didn’t go to plan”.

“It certainly didn’t go to plan,” Wilson said.

“For the second window in a row, Newcastle failed to sign a player who immediately strengthens their strongest XI and that has to be a concern.

“The unsuccessful pursuit of Marc Guehi was embarrassing, and means the Magpies will remain short of centre-half options until Sven Botman returns in December.

“The PSR fire-sale at the end of June was even more damaging – it might be early days for Yankuba Minteh at Brighton, but the winger already looks like the kind of player Newcastle should be developing within their own ranks rather than desperately flogging to the highest bidder.”