Howe sack stance revealed with Newcastle transfer ‘on a knife edge’ as PIF look to avoid ‘reactive’ window

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Manchester City benchwarmer Kalvin Phillips is ‘in doubt’ with Crystal Palace and Fulham ‘keen’, according to a report.

Phillips has only played nine times this season, starting twice across all competitions.

Last term, the 28-year-old made 12 appearances for the club that paid £45million for his services, starting as many matches.

For one reason or another, it simply hasn’t happened for the former Leeds United hero at the Etihad. At least he has some shiny medals to wipe his tears away with.

A January transfer seems inevitable and there is plenty of interest in the England midfielder – who is hoping to represent his country at this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Fulham have been linked amidst rumours Joao Palhinha will leave this month, while Newcastle are believed to be keen with summer signing Sandro Tonali suspended until next season.

Foreign clubs Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested and it was claimed on Monday that the latter are ‘leading the race’ to sign Phillips.

Newcastle definitely need to add a couple of players in the winter transfer window with Monday’s 4-2 defeat at Liverpool leaving them ninth in the Premier League and second-bottom in the 2023/24 away table with one win in 10 matches.

Eddie Howe’s side’s form on the road is a big worry and reminiscent of how they performed during the darkest days under Steve Bruce.

It is even more concerning after Newcastle only lost three away games in the league during the entire 22/23 campaign.

The signing of Phillips would likely help an upturn in form for the Magpies, but the signing is ‘on a knife edge’, according to i journalist Mark Douglas.

It is said that Newcastle are eager not to ‘interrupt their long-term plan’ by making ‘knee-jerk’ calls in the winter transfer window.

The Magpies board feel ‘calm’ over the situation on the pitch and do not want to be ‘too reactive’ this month, which is why a move to sign Phillips is currently ‘in doubt’.

Manchester City and Newcastle have already held discussions over a deal to send the ex-Leeds midfielder to St James’ Park on loan until the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side want an obligation to buy – ‘close to £40m’ – included in a deal and are looking to include a loan fee in the region of £5m.

Financial fair play is greatly hindering Newcastle’s January plans and spending anything on Phillips when Howe has several midfielders set to return from injury could quickly become a regret.

Juventus and PSG are mentioned in the report, while it is claimed that Crystal Palace and Fulham are ‘believed to be monitoring Phillips’ situation’ and are ‘keen’ on completing the signing.

The FFP issues mean Howe will have to ‘look internally’ to turn Newcastle’s season around and January’s ‘gentler schedule’ could greatly benefit the struggling Geordies.

Howe is under a lot of pressure to turn things around after setting high standards last season.

The former Bournemouth boss led the Magpies to the Carabao Cup final and qualified for the Champions League via a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Amidst talk of Howe being sacked, the report states that the faith in the 46-year-old is ‘total’.

He will have a lot of credit in the bank with Newcastle still way ahead of schedule despite their stuttery first half to the season.

