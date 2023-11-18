Howe sack? PIF make ‘offer’ to ex-Man Utd, Chelsea manager as Newcastle ‘represent a plan B’

The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund reportedly have interest in Jose Mourinho and he could land at Newcastle United with their ‘plans uncertain’.

Howe has done a sensational job at Newcastle since replacing Steve Bruce towards the end of 2021. He successfully saved them from relegation in 2021/22 before they surpassed expectations to finish fourth in the Premier League last season.

This marked a return to the Champions League and with Financial Fair Play regulations preventing Newcastle from drastically overhauling their squad this summer, Howe’s side were always going to be pushed to their limits this season.

And this is already proving to be a case as Howe had to deal with a major injury crisis before the international break. Recent defeats to Borussia Dortmund leave them bottom of their Champions League group and last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth saw them drop to seventh in the Premier League.

Howe’s odds in the Premier League sack race have plummeted of late but he does not yet appear to be under serious pressure.

However, it is worth noting that Howe will be at a crossroads as Newcastle chiefs will eventually consider whether to appoint an elite manager who could turn them into a winning machine like Manchester City.

It feels inevitable that Mourinho will have a stint in charge at Newcastle United at some stage and he has been backed to repeat the Chelsea magic at St James’ Park.

The experienced head coach has already managed Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Shortly after leaving Spurs, ‘The Special One’ was appointed by AS Roma ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Mourinho helped them lift the Europa Conference League at the end of his debut season at Roma but his future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire in the summer.

The 60-year-old was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer. While this did not come off at the time, Italian outlet Corriere Giallorosso claim ‘the offers from Arabia and Newcastle’s uncertain plans represent a plan B for the Portuguese, which could however turn into a concrete solution’.

It is noted that Roma often waits until the last minute before making contract decisions and Mourinho ‘will wait a little longer but not forever’. Regarding his happiness at the Italian outfit, the report adds.

‘Mourinho wants with all his heart to remain on the Roma bench. The Portuguese feels loved and at times loves his life in the capital.

‘Although in a different phase of his career, here he found the pleasure of working again. He loves his group of players even if many are not considered up to par by himself. He feels he still has unfinished business with the city and the Roma fans, an unfinished journey stopped by Taylor in Hungary. ‘For this and many other reasons the Special One has his future clear in his mind, but he knows very well that it does not depend on him. ‘The former Inter coach’s contract expires in a few months, at the end of the season. And to date, there has been no meeting, no conversation, nor has it been set on the agenda between the ownership and the Roma coach.’

