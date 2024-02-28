Howe sack? Reliable journalist confirms Newcastle ‘interest’ in manager with same agents as Schar

Newcastle United are interested in making Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann their new manager in the summer as pressure grows on Eddie Howe, according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.

The Magpies perhaps overachieved last season with the squad at their disposal as Howe did a magnificent job to get them to a League Cup and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Howe’s side have suffered with injuries this term and have struggled to keep consistency, while they have also had extra games in the Champions League to contend with.

Despite their positive showing in a Champions League group containing Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, a report in mid-December insisted Newcastle’s owners PIF were ‘unhappy’ at their European performance.

It was claimed at the time that PIF ‘do not share the view of the vast majority of the fanbase that the team has been punching well above their weight’.

And two wins from their last nine Premier League matches, leaving Newcastle 10th in the table, is unlikely to have pleased their Saudi Arabian owners and now reliable journalist Falk says PIF want to replace Howe with Germany national team manager Nagelsmann, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

Falk wrote on X: “Newcastle is interested in Julian Nagelsmann (36) for summer. The German national coach has not decided yet if he want to return to a club or sign a new contract. Nagelsmann is in the same agency like Newcastle‘s Fabian Schär.”

And speaking recently former Newcastle winger Kieron Dyer reckons Howe will lose his job if he doesn’t get the Geordies back into the Champions League again this season.

Dyer said on talkSPORT last month: “When he first got appointed I thought he was there to steady to ship and then a really big name, like a Jose Mourinho or someone, would be the next manager but he’s done so well.

“Rightly so, he’s getting all of these plaudits but being out of the cups and the Champions League, plus not doing too well in the Premier League, the pressure is on him.

“I’ve said this to a few people – If Newcastle don’t get in the Champions League, does he lose his job?

“It would have sounded crazy at the start of the season but I know how owners think – I think he loses his job and I think it would be so harsh and bonkers but this is the way that football goes.

“When you’re the owner of a club and you’re seeing the success and seeing Champions League football, they think it’s a given.

“I’d say to give Eddie Howe some time but I know how owners think and I think it would be a travesty if he lost his job for not getting in the Champions League.”