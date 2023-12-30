Howe sack? ‘Trigger-happy’ Newcastle, ‘unhappy’ PIF tipped to make ‘big decision’ amid Mourinho links

Newcastle United have been tipped to “get trigger-happy” and part ways with current head coach Eddie Howe in the coming months.

Howe is under increasing pressure amid Newcastle’s worrying slump and he is the third-favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

PIF are said to be ‘unhappy’ following Newcastle’s premature exit from the Champions League and Howe was dealt a further blow when Chelsea knocked them out of the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

Newcastle have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have not been helped by their ongoing injury crisis but they have slipped down to ninth following their disappointing 3-1 loss against Nottm Forest on Boxing Day.

It will not get easier for Newcastle in the coming weeks as they have games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

The Magpies are said to be ‘charmed’ by AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho and journalist Dean Jones reckons “there will be have been conversations” at St James’ Park relating to the former Tottenham, Man Utd and Chelsea manager.

“At some point, they will get a bit trigger-happy and they will decide to make a change,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“You’re already seeing Jose Mourinho being linked with Newcastle. Those things don’t happen by luck. There’ll be stories there, there will be conversations had, even if they’re very low-key conversations, just try starting to sound out who they could get if they didn’t have Eddie Howe.

“I think at the back end of the season, they’ll get towards a big decision.

“Because if Newcastle aren’t in the Champions League places in the league, they’re already out of Europe, if they don’t win a cup, they will be thinking, well, has he taken us as far as he can go? How do we now take this club quickly to being a proper Champions League-level side?”

During his latest press conference, Howe suggested that he has “learned to accept” it when he is criticised.

“I don’t look at it like I’m in the spotlight now. I’m always in the spotlight and criticism is part of this job. It goes hand in hand with it,” Howe told reporters.

“You say I haven’t been criticised, but it just goes with the territory. I’ve learned to accept and understand that and – no disrespect – but to blank it out and make sure I help the players. That hasn’t changed for me.”

When asked if he had been given assurances over increased funds for January, Howe answered: “No, we haven’t had those assurances.

“I think it’s a difficult month, as we always say when January comes around. I apologise if I sound like I’m saying the same things, but it is a very difficult month to bring in quality players.

“Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making, so let’s wait and see.”