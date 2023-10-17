Howe is ‘serious contender’ for England job; Southgate’s stance makes FA consider Prem trio

According to reports, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is a ‘serious contender’ for the England manager’s job as Gareth Southgate considers his future.

Southgate has surpassed expectations since becoming England’s manager in 2016. He has guided his country to a World Cup semi-final and European Championship final during his time in charge.

The Three Lions were backed by some to go far at last year’s World Cup but they fell short against France in the quarter-finals.

The 53-year-old considered his future after England exited the competition but he ended up deciding to remain in charge ahead of next year’s European Championships.

Southgate’s current contract is due to expire next year and it is currently expected that he will leave his role at the end of the Euros in 2024.

90min are reporting that the FA are ‘more than open to handing Southgate a new deal and are ready to talk, but they also don’t want to be caught off guard if he decides to leave and want a succession plan in place if that’s the option he takes’.

Regarding potential replacements, it is said that ‘Howe is viewed by the Football Association as a serious candidate to become the England boss’. The report adds.

’90min understands that the FA is carrying out due diligence on potential successors, and Howe’s name has already been discussed. ‘Howe’s tenure as Newcastle boss has been outstanding, turning them from relegation favourites into a Champions League outfit in under two seasons. Despite the pressure of being in charge of the richest club in England, Howe has has embraced his role and is a hugely popular figure on Tyneside. It is therefore little surprise that Howe’s name has been talked about at the FA, but he is by no means the only candidate. ‘Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has long been seen as a potential successor should he decide that the time is right to move away from club football, while 90min also understands the FA are impressed with Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper.’

A recent report from The Daily Mail claimed Southgate is ‘set to walk’ after next year’s Euros.

The report added: ‘Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino were all considered [before last year’s World Cup] in the event of Southgate standing down.

‘The dream appointment of some at the FA is Pep Guardiola — an option officials are open to exploring.’

