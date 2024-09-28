Sandro Tonali has been handed his first Premier League start of the season as Newcastle United host champions Manchester City.

Tonali was handed a lengthy suspension last year for breaking gambling rules and made his return to the pitch against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has brought the Italian off the bench in the last three Premier League matches.

At long last, Tonali has been brought into the starting XI for the huge match against Man City on Saturday, with Sean Longstaff dropping to the bench.

Captain Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton partner the former AC Milan star in a strong midfield against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Newcastle suffered their first defeat of the season at Fulham last week and will need to be much improved to get a result at home to the champions.

Magpies fans will be delighted to see Tonali in the starting XI, with Howe’s side given a good chance to beat City due to Rodri’s absence.

Guardiola has turned to experienced midfielder Mateo Kovacic in the No. 6 role with Rodri out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Newcastle have also been boosted by news that star winger Anthony Gordon is close to agreeing a new long-term contract after being linked with Liverpool.

Speaking in the build-up to Saturday’s clash at St James’ Park, the England international said he is “really excited” to commit his future to the club.

“It’s close,” he said. “I am really excited.

“I will focus on that when it comes to it but I am really excited about today (v Man City) and just want to focus on that today.

“We have responded well in training. We got to react to that result and training was really intense. We are in a really good place going into today.”

About a potential flag display dedicated to him against the Citizens, Gordon said: “It means a lot.

“I have got great relationship with the fans here because my style resonates with them. It is a working-class city and they want to see you trying. I am proud of myself for doing that.

“It doesn’t matter to me where I am going to play. The game is about moments so it’s about handling moments when they come to me. If that’s left-wing right-wing, or sticker.”

