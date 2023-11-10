Howe swerves Neves loan question; praises ‘outstanding’ Newcastle amid Arsenal VAR controversy

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe reckons their 1-0 victory over Arsenal was “overshadowed” by VAR’s decision to allow Anthony Gordon’s winning goal.

The Magpies earned a 1-0 win at St James’ Park via Gordon’s second-half finish, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta labelled the decision to allow the winner as “embarrassing” after it was allowed to stand following a triple VAR check.

Newcastle are down to the bare bones ahead of Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth and Howe thinks the decision overshadowed an “outstanding” performance from his team.

He said: “I can’t credit the players who we do have who are fit and available and how they’ve attacked the games (enough).

“You go back to Arsenal and I think the only disappointment for me was the VAR incident overshadowed our performance, because when you take into consideration the position we’re in it was absolutely outstanding.

“The players were magnificent in their commitment and desire to win and our general performance was so strong, so that’s what we need to focus on and try and get right tomorrow.”

Victory meant that Newcastle climbed into sixth in the Premier League table, but Howe added that it was “sad” post-match discussion became focused on the goal decision.

“It’s a big subject, VAR in my opinion won’t be going anywhere. I think once the technology is in it’s about trying to get the technology to work in the best way, whatever that is,” Howe said.

“I was reluctant to VAR initially to come in, I was more in favour of letting the referee have the power over decisions.

“One of my big things was when a player scores and has that instant high of scoring a goal and celebrating, you risk that getting taken away and that sits uncomfortably with me.

“I think there’s been real benefits with VAR, there’s aspects of it that do work but my big thing will be when a game ends it should be about the players, about the football, about what we’ve seen.

“The main focus should not be about the referees or VAR. I think that’s very dangerous, as I say, we beat Arsenal and played very well.

“I don’t think there was any talk or reaction about how well the team played or individuals within the team and how well they excelled, it was all about one refereeing decision which I think is sad.”

An already lengthy injury list sees Callum Wilson – who earned a call-up to the England squad this week- the latest player to be assessed ahead of the trip to the south coast after picking up a hamstring injury.

Premier League clubs are expected to vote on a temporary ban involving loan signings between teams with the same owners.

The proposal, which would be a temporary measure during the January transfer window if approved, could affect Newcastle loaning players from clubs owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), but Howe insisted the club would react to rules as they come in.

“I wouldn’t know the motives behind the rule changes coming in, that’s very difficult for me to give a definitive opinion on,” he said.

“We just have to react to the rules as they come in and that’s what we continue to do.”

