Howe tells Newcastle to ‘self-reflect’ as £12m star makes ‘dropped standards’ admission amid sack talk

Eddie Howe admitted Newcastle United endured a “difficult afternoon” on Boxing Day as they suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United have been seriously hampered by their woeful away form this season but ahead of their home match against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, they had won seven Premier League games in a row at St James’ Park.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side compounded Howe’s misery on Boxing Day, though. Alexander Isak broke the deadlock from the penalty spot before Chis Wood’s match-winning hat-trick earned Nottm Forest a deserved 3-1 victory.

The Magpies have now lost six of their past seven games across all competitions and their season is at risk of spiralling out of control after being dumped out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Newcastle remain seventh in the Premier League following this result but they could slip down to ninth before the New Year if results go against them. After qualifying for the Champions League last season, they are already seven points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham, who have played a game more.

Speaking post-match, Howe – who is ‘not guaranteed’ to remain in charge amid reports suggesting PIF are ‘unhappy’ with him – suggested that his team are not under “more pressure than usual”.

“It was a difficult afternoon. We didn’t deal with the transitions very well. In that first half, we could have made it 2-0 but we were made to pay for it,” Howe told Amazon Prime.

On Newcastle’s recent drop off: “I don’t think there’s one reason. I think it’s a whole combination of things as to why we’ve not been at our best.

“I don’t think we were far away today [against Forest]. We need to train properly for perhaps the first time in months. If a team not playing at their best, you have to self-reflect. We don’t have more pressure than usual.”

OPINION: Eddie Howe sack incoming after Newcastle slump to embarrassing defeat with Liverpool, City waiting

£12m defender Kieran Trippier – who has suffered a severe decline in form – admitted post-match that his “standards have dropped” in recent weeks.

“We were in control in the first half, but it was the transitions that we’d spoken about. They have some very quick players and that’s where they hurt us,” Trippier said.

On Newcastle conceding just before half-time: “We were always in control. They have some very good players on the transition. The most important thing is we regroup and stick together. We have to start the second half of the season strong.

“We have been playing two games a week, week after week and some players aren’t used to that. My standards have dropped. I’m old enough to speak about myself and my standards have been nowhere near. I’ve faced enough setbacks in my career to know I can bounce back.”