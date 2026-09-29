Eddie Howe has been linked with a return to management at Man Utd.

Manchester United-linked Eddie Howe reportedly has a preference for his next managerial job, while there is an update on Michael Carrick.

Howe has been sporadically linked with a move to Man Utd over the past few years, and his exit from Newcastle United ahead of this season may have boosted INEOS’s chances of appointing him.

And the Red Devils could soon make a managerial change because head coach Carrick is under pressure following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Carrick was named permanent Man Utd boss after helping the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League last season.

He inspired an immediate upturn in form and results after replacing Ruben Amorim, though Man Utd have somewhat reverted to type at the start of this season.

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Despite spending around £150m on a midfield rebuild in the summer, Man Utd still look short in several positions after only picking up five points from their first five Premier League games, while they have also exited the Carabao Cup.

Despite this, Fabrizio Romano has revealed this week that Man Utd’s “answer” on parting ways with Carrick is that they currently plan to stick with him, while he has also shed light on how the dressing room is feeling.

“My answer is clear, guys. As of today, Man Utd have not made any movement to contact other coaches,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Man Utd are not in direct negotiation or in direct conversation with coaches or with their representatives. So, at the moment, it is completely quiet and will stay quiet for the next weeks and, they hope, months.

“We are in a results business and so results are always needed, but Man Utd maintain their confidence in Michael Carrick as a club.

“Obviously, they cannot be happy, everyone at the club, Carrick himself, everyone, with the recent results, but Man Utd believe that with some time, balance is arriving.

“The midfield was completely rebuilt over the summer. So when you add three new players in a key position like the midfield, it sometimes needs to create that chemistry and so Man Utd are working on that.”

READ MORE: Man Utd stance on paying £8.8m to sack Carrick revealed as Romano confirms internal verdict

Eddie Howe’s stance on joining Man Utd revealed

On Howe, a report from The Telegraph has revealed his plans after leaving Newcastle, with it said that he has a ‘genuine desire for a proper break’ and ‘currently has no plans to return to management’.

Looking ahead, though, Howe ‘will only return for the right job’, and when Man Utd and Tottenham are mentioned, it is said that he ‘will only return to club football if something really special is offered to him’.

Instead, it is suggested that he would prefer to take the England job next.

The report explains:

‘Howe has made no secret of the fact he would like to be England manager at some stage. He views it as the ultimate honour for any Englishman and he would surely be the first choice among home-grown candidates. ‘Howe is also close to Dan Ashworth, the FA’s chief football officer, and they have stayed in contact since the latter’s acrimonious departure from Newcastle to Manchester United.’

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