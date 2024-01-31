Erling Haaland scored 44 goals in 2023 and that kept him clear of the competition despite playing no football in the final weeks of the year.

He ended 2023 one goal ahead of Harry Kane and one more ahead of Kylian Mbappe, and that trio will be expected to dominate 2024 again for Manchester City, Bayern Munich and PSG.

The criteria: All club goals in all competitions for clubs in Europe’s top 10 leagues.

10) Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting) – 6 goals

Casually claimed three braces already in 2024, which is why Sporting value the former Coventry striker at £85m.

9) Rey Manaj (Sivasspor) – 6 goals

Previously on the books of both Barcelona and Watford, the Albanian striker has found his level in the middle reaches of the Turkish top flight.

7) Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) – 6 goals

PSV have dropped two points in the entirety of this Eredivisie season and De Jong’s form – at the age of 33 – is a major factor.

6) Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) – 6 goals

No domestic cup stat-padding for Vlahovic; that’s simply six goals in four Serie A games in 2024 to double his total for the season.

5) Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) – 6 goals

It helps if you play a Ligue 2 side in the cup, but the French veteran has reached double figures for Ligue Un goals for the fifth consecutive season.

5) Thiago (Club Brugge) – 6 goals

It’s fair to say the Belgian club – unbeaten since early November – will be happy with their summer signing of the Brazilian striker as he’s scored 26 goals in all competitions this season.

4) Cengiz Under (Fenerbache) – 6 goals

Back in Turkey after six years away, it was all pretty underwhelming until he scored four goals in 68 minutes v Istanbulspor. And it’s been pretty underwhelming again since.

3) Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce) – 6 goals

Very much playing second fiddle to Edin Dzeko, but the former Chelsea striker smashed in four v Adanaspor before being sent straight back to the bench.

2) Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 7 goals

Being drawn against a side in the sixth tier of French football is handy when you want to make a quick start to the new year. Mbappe scored a hat-trick in a 9-0 win before adding two more goals v a third-tier side.

1) Evanilson (Porto) – 7 goals

Arsenal have been strongly linked with the Brazilian who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season.