Huge Leeds transfer boost for Liverpool star as permanent deal in January now possible

Leeds United have been given a January transfer boost with news that Valencia are set to terminate Harvey Elliott’s loan from Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds loaned out Elliott to the Spanish outfit in the summer to make sure he got the game time he needed to continue developing.

Although Elliott has played 149 times in all competitions since joining Liverpool as a youngster from Fulham, the majority of those appearances have come from the bench.

The former England Under-21 international spent part last season on loan at Aston Villa – but his appearances were limited due to a clause in the agreement that the Villans would have to make the deal permanent if he played ten times.

And things have not got any better at Valencia this term with Elliott playing 152 minutes over six La Liga substitute appearances under Javier Aguirre.

A report earlier on Wednesday insisted that Valencia are looking to ‘terminate’ Elliott’s loan deal in January with the club ‘actively exploring’ ways to end the agreement.

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Football Insider added: ‘There is a growing expectation that he will be sent back to Anfield in January, which sources say would effectively set him back to “square one.”

‘Liverpool are understood to see no long-term future for Elliott on Merseyside, and would look to cash in ahead of his contract expiring in 2028.’

There were reports in the summer transfer window that Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Leeds were interested in a deal to sign Elliott from the Reds.

And now Football Insider claim that Leeds ‘may get the chance to sign’ Elliott in January in a permanent deal with the west Yorkshire side ‘long-term admirers of the 23-year-old’.

The report adds: ‘Sources say that the starlet has no future at Liverpool and would prefer a permanent move elsewhere in England rather than another loan move.’

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On interest from the Whites specifically, Football Insider continues: ‘Leeds have continued to keep tabs on his progress, and could be prepared to launch a move for him once the winter window opens.’

‘Valencia will likely pursue loan termination’ – club expert

Julian Burgos, a Valencia expert, is also expecting for the La Liga side to cut his loan short in January with Elliot’s side sat in the relegation zone.

Burgos told the Daily Mail: “At the moment, I don’t think he has adapted… he has been a significant disappointment, especially considering he arrived with the pedigree of coming from Liverpool. It is true that he has been putting in the work over the last few weeks, and he appears to be in better physical shape.

“Honestly, if the option to terminate the loan arises, Valencia will likely pursue it. With a new sporting director and manager – compounded by the team’s poor form – it seems they will look to undo many of the moves made by the previous sporting director, the Scotsman Ron Gourlay.

“They need to free up space within the salary cap to make changes to the squad, so they will likely take any opportunity to cut ties with players brought in under the previous regime.”

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