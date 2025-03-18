According to reports, a summer ‘exodus’ is on the cards at Liverpool as three stars have already ‘decided to leave’ the Premier League giants.

Liverpool are enjoying a successful season as they are set to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first campaign since replacing beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the table with nine matches remaining and this would be their only trophy this season after they failed in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Slot’s side appear to have run out of steam as they were comfortably beaten by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, losing 2-1 at Wembley.

Liverpool have still surpassed expectations this season, but last week’s disappointment has raised alarm bells ahead of the summer transfer window.

There could be a major squad overhaul at Liverpool this summer as the futures of several key stars are in doubt and upgrades are required.

Liverpool need to replace Andy Robertson and have reportedly identified their top target, while they could sign upgrades on Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and/or Diogo Jota.

There is also the significant matter of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk entering the final few months of their contract.

Liverpool’s key trio are among the most valuable footballers who could become free agents this summer amid reports linking them with moves elsewhere.

Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely of the three players to leave as Real Madrid are keen to sign him, but Salah and Van Dijk are attracting interest from European and Saudi Pro League clubs.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool are ‘facing an exodus’ with Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk ‘fed up and leaving’.