According to reports, Liverpool are leading Newcastle United and Chelsea in the race to sign Crystal Palace standout Marc Guehi this summer.

Guehi enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023/24 as he shone for Crystal Palace in the Premier League and was one of the star performers at last summer’s European Championships.

This was expected to lead to a significant transfer away from Palace ahead of this season, but Premier League rival Newcastle United failed to reach an agreement.

Newcastle made Guehi their top priority and had several bids rejected with Palace holding out for around £70m.

This collapsed transfer opened the door for rivals to swoop for Guehi, who will be out of contract in 2026.

READ: Premier League prize money calculated ahead of final TV games announcement



Guehi remains on the radar of several top Premier League clubs and he has been mentioned as a potential Liverpool target with Arne Slot’s side expected to sign a new centre-back this summer.

A new centre-back would be needed even if Virgil van Dijk commits his future to Liverpool beyond the summer with Guehi emerging as a credible option.

Liverpool face competition from rival Premier League sides but a report from The Mirror claims they are ‘all set to beat’ other teams to sign Guehi this summer.

‘There is a Kop-Toon confrontation on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. But they are also rivals for England’s Guehi, 24, and it’s understood that Liverpool is the preferred destination for the Palace defender.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal named as ‘probable Premier League destination’ for Liverpool star in shock transfer

👉 Liverpool ‘close to sealing’ £50m signing as Man Utd miss out on another target

👉 Liverpool vs Newcastle United prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

‘Mirror Football can also reveal that Newcastle are aware of that, too, and a deal to take Guehi to Anfield is expected to be struck in the summer. The main rivals to the Premier League leaders now look to be Chelsea, where Guehi started his career. ‘But there could be late interest from Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham. All four have also been assessing Guehi, after his standout season at Palace and development with England on the international stage. ‘Liverpool, though, are favourites for cup success on Sunday and are also in pole position for Guehi, whose contract expires in June 2026.’

Speaking midweek, Van Dijk remained coy when asked about his long-term future.

“I have no idea. I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. I have no idea at the moment,” Van Dijk said after Liverpool’s Champions League exit in midweek.

“It is not on hold. Nothing on hold. There’s just … I keep saying the same thing. Listen, there are ten games to go, and that is my full focus.

“If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment, I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”