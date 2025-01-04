‘Huge’ Liverpool offer gives Alexander-Arnold ‘dilemma’ as Van Dijk demand rubbished

Liverpool have offered Trent Alexander-Arnold a ‘huge £78m five-year contract’ to stay at Anfield amid interest from Real Madrid.

The Spanish champions are desperate to secure the signing of the England international, who’s out of contract in the summer, and have reportedly approached Liverpool over a move in January rather than waiting until the end of the season.

Madrid are supposedly prepared to spend £20m on what will amount to just six months of his service by signing him in the winter window, but Liverpool have dismissed that attempt and Alexander-Arnold himself has reportedly ruled out a mid-season move with the Reds riding high at the top of the Premier League.

But amid reports of Alexander-Arnold telling Liverpool that he’s already made up his mind to leave for Real Madrid, we’ve heard no details about any attempt by his boyhood club to keep him on Merseyside, until now.

It’s Mirror that report they’ve ‘FINALLY’ made him an offer, with the five-year contract worth £300,000 per week, a significant improvement on his current deal, which reportedly sees him take home £180,000 per week.

But crucially, the report claims Madrid are also offering him a similar wage, in addition to what will likely be a massive signing on fee given he will be joining as a free agent.

The report adds:

‘It’s all left the player in a dilemma, torn between remaining at his home town club with the chance of further establishing himself as a Kop idol or becoming a Galactico capture for arguably the biggest club in world football. ‘Liverpool feel they can’t do anymore to try and entice Alexander-Arnold to remain at Anfield for the prime years of an already sparkling career on Merseyside.’

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs said earlier this week that Alexander-Arnold had two demands if he’s to stay at Anfield.

Jacobs said: “Interestingly, the other thing I’ve heard is that, although Trent is not open to a mid-season move, what he does want from Liverpool, if he is to extend, is a three-year contract minimum and, in the long-run, to be captain of the football club.

“So keep an eye as to whether perhaps Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold talks are somewhat intertwined. And if Trent is told he’s going to be captain in the long run, does that impact Virgil van Dijk?”

But the report claims ‘there have been no demands from Alexander-Arnold to be handed the captaincy as he knows he is the natural successor to Virgil van Dijk when the Dutchman’s time as a regular first teamer comes to an end.’