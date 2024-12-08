Huge Salah breakthrough with Liverpool star ‘on the brink of signing a new two-year contract’

Mohamed Salah is now close to signing a new two-year contract at Liverpool after weeks of speculation over his future, according to reports.

The Reds have been flying in the Premier League this season with Arne Slot guiding them to 11 wins from 14 matches so far.

Liverpool had a rare slip-up on Wednesday night as they were held to a 3-3 draw late on by Newcastle United as Arsenal and Chelsea moved to seven points behind Slot’s Premier League leaders.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start as Liverpool boss with the Reds also top of the Champions League group stage table after beating Real Madrid 2-0 last week.

The Dutchman has had to deal with some off-field issues too with Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract in the summer at Liverpool, whose Merseyside Derby clash with Everton was postponed on Saturday.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein recently revealed that Liverpool’s opening offer to Van Dijk “fell below his expectations”, while he expected Salah to receive an offer “very soon”.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Ornstein said: “An offer has gone to Virgil van Dijk, which hasn’t happened so far with Mo Salah. I do expected Salah to receive an offer very soon. Why he hasn’t so far and Van Dijk has is something maybe only Liverpool can explain.

“Perhaps they are prioritising their captain, perhaps the gap between what they are prepared to offer Salah and what he wants is such that you don’t go to him with a proposal if you fear it may antagonise him.

“In the case of Van Dijk, talks have been going on for some time and, within that, an offer has been made; an opening proposal.

“It’s understood it fell below his expectations and, so far, there is no breakthrough on either the value of a potential new deal or the duration of it. That’s not to say it won’t happen and talks are continuing.

“Fenway Sports Group, the ownership, have a big decision to make. It breaks their policy to go big on a contract for over 30-year-old players, which both of them are.”

And now the Daily Mirror claim that Salah is ‘on the brink of signing a new two-year contract’ at Liverpool as the uncertainty over his future comes to an end.

The report adds:

‘A compromise deal between the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group and the 32-year-old Egyptian king has been thrashed out after months of negotiations. Salah’s long-time agent Rammy Abbas told the Anfield hierarchy that they were looking for a three-year contract while initially the club were only prepared to offer a one year extension once the current agreement ends next summer.

Liverpool tend to not offer players over 30 more than a one-year contract in case they suddenly take a big dip in form during their contract period.

The Daily Mirror continued: