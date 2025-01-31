Tottenham ‘rejected’ by Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea target as £50m star ‘won’t join Spurs’

Mathys Tel has lots of transfer options in January.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have been ‘rejected’ by Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel amid interest from four Premier League rivals.

Tel is on the radar of several Premier League clubs after it emerged that he is looking to leave Bayern Munich before the January transfer window closes.

The 19-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Ligue Un outfit Rennes ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. He has 16 goals in his 83 appearances for the Bundesliga giants but has been a bit-part player this term.

The teenage forward needs regular game time and Spurs ‘reached an agreement’ with Bayern Munich on Thursday after making a £50m offer, as per L’Equipe.

‘Bayern Munich and Tottenham have reached an agreement for a transfer of striker Mathys Tel for around €60 million. The 19-year-old is still thinking about it. ‘Will Tottenham end up winning the bid for Mathys Tel? The London club has agreed with Bayern Munich (contract until 2029) for a transfer of the striker around €60 million. ‘The 19-year-old striker must now make a decision. The former Rennes player takes the time to reflect. Other clubs should send proposals quickly.’

On Friday morning, a report claimed Man Utd are attempting to ‘hijack’ Tottenham’s move for Tel, who has decided to reject the North London outfit.

This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Tel ‘won’t join Spurs’.

He tweeted: “Mathys Tel’s current decision is to reject Tottenham proposal.

“Despite willingness to sign him for €60m package and face to face talks, Tel has informed Spurs about his decision.

“Barring any surprises, Tel won’t join Spurs… more PL clubs are on it now.”

He added: “Mathys Tel and his agent are in Munich together to assess all options after rejecting Spurs proposal.

“Tottenham will explore other targets while Tel will consider other bids for loan/permanent move.

“Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa all in contact.”

More to follow…