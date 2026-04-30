Richard Hughes is just one small 4000-mile step away from leaving Liverpool for Al Hilal amid conflicting reports over the sporting director’s Anfield future.

Liverpool hired Hughes in the summer of 2024 as Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp as head coach iat Anfield and immediately led the Reds to the Premier League title.

Hughes then led a £450m summer spend for which he’s received widespread criticism as big-name signings have struggled to get going this term.

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Reports of Al Hilal’s interest in Hughes emerged earlier this month, but it’s been consistently claimed that Hughes has given no indication of his desire to leave Liverpool and join the Saudi Pro League side.

“Many people asking me about Richard Hughes and Saudi links with Al-Hilal. I can 100% confirm that from Saudi they want Richard Hughes, that’s true,” Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel this week

“But at the same time Hughes is completely focused on Liverpool. He’s already working on Liverpool plans for summer 2026. We will see what’s going to happen in the next months and years, whether those in Saudi can reach an agreement to bring him to Al-Hilal.”

“So, for sure, the Saudi attempts are true, but at the moment Richard Hughes is working hard for Liverpool.”

But journalist Nicolo Schira claimed on Thursday that Hughes is now just ‘one step away’ from becoming Al Hilal’s new sporting director.

He wrote on X: ‘Richard #Hughes is one step away to sign for #AlHilal as new sporting director. Agreement in principle for 3-years contract as revealed last March. He is set to leave #Liverpool to join the Saudi Club. #transfers #LFC’

But that ‘one step’ is a 4000-mile one between Liverpool and Riyadh as Hughes isn’t particularly keen on living or working in the Middle East, according to Saudi-based outlet Koora Break.

They report that Al Hial have ‘suspended negotiations’ with Hughes as ‘talks broke down due to a fundamental disagreement over working conditions’.

Hughes is said to have asked for a ‘remote-working setup’ including ‘periodic visits to Riyadh’, while Al Hilal – not unreasonably – wanted Hughes to work at their football club.

The report adds”