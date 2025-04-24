Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is drawing significant interest from several Premier League clubs – including Liverpool and Chelsea – but a key detail has now emerged regarding his £50m release clause.

According to a Sky Sports report published on Thursday: “It is understood that the race to sign the Spain international is wide open, and it is too early to say where he will be playing next season because of the level of interest.”

So far, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are known to be interested in the young centre-back, with Bayern Munich also holding a long-standing interest.

The report also contrasted growing reports that Chelsea are in pole position to sign Huijsen, stating: “Chelsea are not favourites to sign him at the moment, but are considering whether to offer to pay the release clause.”

It’s also reported that Huijsen is on Real Madrid‘s radar, with the Spanish international making no secret of his admiration for the club and legendary defender Sergio Ramos.

However, it’s expected that more clubs could now push their way into the race, with the likes of Man Utd potentially being put on alert amid news of the clause’s finer details that may make it easier for the Red Devils to finance a deal.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on X, the clause can be triggered and paid in three instalments, a rare structure that makes a potential deal more accessible to other top-flight suitors.

“What makes the release clause for Dean Huijsen even more interesting: the £50m/€58m do not have to be paid immediately – it has been contractually agreed that the clause can be paid in three instalments.

“All interested clubs have been informed of this. Talks with several clubs are ongoing. No decision has been made yet,” Plettenberg wrote on X.

Huijsen, 20, has made 27 appearances for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season.