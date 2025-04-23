Huijsen ‘seriously considering’ one offer after Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea interest

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is ‘seriously considering’ one offer amid interest from Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Cherries centre-back has been brilliant for Andoni Iraola’s side this season with Bournemouth currently ninth in the Premier League after dropping away from the European places in recent weeks.

A number of players in Bournemouth’s squad are attracting interest from clubs further up the Premier League table and Huijsen, in particular, is wanted by a number of sides.

Huijsen’s form, which has seen him earn two Spain caps this season, has not gone unnoticed with Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle among the clubs linked.

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Huijsen’s future, he said: “From what I’m hearing, Arsenal are also interested. Newcastle dream of him, but I think for Newcastle, it is going to be very difficult to get the deal done now with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

“These three clubs are really interested, so I think he’s going to stay in the Premier League.”

On interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid, Romano added: “I’m hearing that internally at Real Madrid, they have still not decided whether they want to sign a centre-back or not in the summer, how much they want to spend.

“They have Raul Asencio at the club who is doing very well, so that’s why Real Madrid are not so convinced – not about Huijsen, but about signing a new centre-back in the summer. This is why the timing is helping the English clubs, so Liverpool will be there, Arsenal will be there, Chelsea will be there.”

Romano continued: “The release clause is £50m, so the negotiation is on the player’s side, basically. I’m sure that all these three clubs will push and push again in the next days [and] weeks to try reach an agreement with Dean Huijsen and his camp.”

And now The Independent claim that Huijsen is ‘seriously considering’ an offer from Chelsea with the Blues taking ‘a lead in the pursuit’ of the Spain international ahead of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle.

The report adds:

‘The 19-year-old is understood to now be seriously considering Chelsea, who are one of many major clubs pursuing the centre-back. ‘The Dutch-born Spain international has a release clause of £50m, with the suitors also including Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United. Real Madrid have had an interest, but are not now expected to move this summer. ‘Chelsea are willing to offer a package that could make up a seven-year contract, with Huijsen fitting their strategy of signing the most promising young players in football.’

