£50m Arsenal summer signing expected to ‘play a lot of football’ under Arteta

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, who “would play a lot of football” under Mikel Arteta.

Huijsen has a £50million release clause in his Cherries contract and is widely expected to leave this summer.

It has been reported this week that his clause can be paid in three instalments, which makes signing him even more appealing.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola responded to transfer interest earlier this month and appears unfazed.

Iraola said: “My only concern with Dean is he keeps his focus here. I see he trains very well. He’s very focused on improving individually, improving us as a team collectively.

“He knows we have seven very important games ahead of us and I see him in a really good place. No, I don’t think the noise around is affecting him and I see him in a good place.

“I try not to start thinking in the problems of the summer now. I have enough problems now and I have seven important games to play and we are fighting for important things. I’m not thinking in these things.”

Huijsen has also been keen to do his talking on the pitch amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

A transfer to the Gunners feels pretty unlikely given Mikel Arteta’s centre-back depth but transfer expert David Ornstein thinks the 20-year-old would get plenty of minutes at the Emirates, even with Jakub Kiwior shining in Gabriel Magalhaes’ absence.

“Arsenal’s interest… it is strong and they remain in contention. They are among the clubs (with Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham) who have met his representatives, with Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta keen to sign the Spain international. Whether or not Arsenal win the race is unclear because it’s still open and I’m not aware of a front runner between them, Chelsea and Liverpool to date. “Real Madrid has always carried huge appeal to Huijsen, we hear, but so far they haven’t moved on this situation and I’m sure he is philosophical about that. “Previously I think Kiwior exiting Arsenal was highly possible… that might be less certain following his recent rise to prominence. Either way, Huijsen would play a lot of football at Arsenal and they can now show him many examples of how, under Arteta, players have developed extremely well and become top-level talents. “Now, this doesn’t mean he will opt for them; there are pros and cons to each of the suitors, all of whom are ready to pay the release clause. Huijsen and Bournemouth want it sorted sooner rather than later. Let’s see what he decides!”

