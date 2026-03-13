Fabian Hurzeler has revealed what he “texted” Mikel Arteta after the Brighton boss claimed “only one team tried to play football” after their defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

Bukayo Saka’s deflected shot was enough to seal three points at the Amex but Hurzeler took great issue with what he insists were time-wasting tactics from the Gunners and ensured we all briefly became Arsenal fans after his self-satisfied insistence that “I will never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way.”

“What a surprise” was Arteta’s response in his pre-match press conference and Hurzeler looked to clarify his comments as he prepares his side for a trip to Sunderland on Saturday.

Hurzeler said: “I really admire what Arsenal have achieved so far this season and how Arteta and his team work. I will be the first to congratulate then if they win the Premier League.

“I didn’t want to upset anyone, but on the other hand, I stick to my word that I wasn’t happy about some things that day and all of numbers give me conformation. What I was saying about time wasting, we need to find clear rules about that.”

Hurzeler insists Arteta is a “role model” of his and revealed the pair shared a “good exchange” via text message amid the “noise” following the German’s outburst.

He added: “I said to Mikel afterwards, and during the week, that I admire his work. I didn’t want to create that noise, I just wanted to make my point about how i was feeling. Nothing to do with what they have achieved, it’s incredible.

“Arteta is one of the best managers in the world for me, he is a role model – but it is important to say your opinion and not hide your opinion. Even when you are a smaller club.

“That evening, we tried hard to win that game, and faced an Arsenal [team] who did different things. We have to find a way to beat them next time. It will be a different challenge.

“I texted him saying that ‘I have huge respect for everyone at Arsenal’.

“If they win the Premier League, they definitely deserve it, but it’s just things that made me emotional, and I’m a person who sticks to his principles and opinions.

“It created a lot of noise, but it’s important to stand to your opinion – but I did tell Mikel that I have huge respect [for him]. Nothing should stand between us, and the work continues.”

When asked if Arteta replied to his message: “Yes. We had a good exchange, he shared his opinion and I shared mine. That is what football is about, everyone defending their side.”

