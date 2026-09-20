Roberto De Zerbi is already coming under pressure at Tottenham.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler reportedly wants to replace Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham Hotspur, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update.

Tottenham appointed De Zerbi towards the end of last season, with the head coach tasked with guiding the Premier League strugglers to safety.

This appointment was viewed as a coup due to the dire position the club was in, and De Zerbi clearly had their pants down in negotiations, especially when you consider the terms of his lucrative contract.

De Zerbi did his job as Tottenham avoided relegation on the final day of last season, and he was backed more than any other Spurs manager in the summer as over £300m was spent on signings.

READ: De Zerbi ‘sacked in the morning’ as Villa have spine ripped out and still show more backbone than Spurs



Despite this, the north London side have endured a woeful start to this season, having failed to win any of their opening five Premier League games while looking devoid of confidence and ideas.

Now, pressure is building on De Zerbi, but Romano said after Tottenham’s 3-2 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday that his job is safe for now.

Romano explained: “Tottenham decided to back Roberto De Zerbi in the summer by trusting his ideas.

“Obviously everything was not possible, but it was still a very ambitious market, a very expensive market.

“When I say not everything, for example, Cody Gakpo, top target, but was no longer available.

“And then more things they wanted to do, but it’s normal. At no club do they complete the perfect market. But still, big investments and top players signed.

“So, the message from Tottenham, as of today, remains a message of confidence in Roberto De Zerbi.

READ MORE: De Zerbi ‘didn’t like’ Tottenham star’s performance and demands more from one other



“So at the moment I don’t have any indication of Tottenham exploring different ways.

“I’m told that Tottenham still believe in the manager. I’m told Tottenham knew it was going to take time.

“It’s not a switch you make from 17th in the league, saving from relegation in the final game of the season, to Champions League spots just because you spend big money.

“Tottenham knew it was going to be a process and it can not always be fast.

“Obviously, they all, including De Zerbi, had different expectations. The club, the coach, everyone had different expectations, not two points from five games.

“But at the same time they maintain confidence in the process.”

Fabian Hurzeler’s stance on joining Tottenham revealed

However, insider Indykaila has claimed that Spurs have reached out to Brighton boss Hurzeler about replacing De Zerbi.

They said on X: ‘Our source in Brighton messaged us a couple of hours ago. He said Spurs have made enquiries about Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler.

‘We understand Fabian Hürzeler would be keen to become the #THFC manager. One to watch…’

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