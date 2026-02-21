Hurzeler risks Brighton sack as Premier League history made in Arsenal-goading win

Fabian Hurzeler needed that.

A run of two wins in 15 games, Brighton’s only Premier League victory in that time coming at home to Burnley, was frustrating and humiliating enough to prompt damning long reads and significant discussions over the manager’s future.

Hurzeler must have known better than anyone the consequences of failure for his starting line-up against Brentford. The mild controversy and backlash surrounding James Milner’s stumble over the Premier League appearance record line through a series of late, often damaging substitute cameos meant defeat at the Gtech, combined with that form, might have forced a decision in the corridors of power at the Amex.

And Brentford was as brave an opponent as any to make the call for. Keith Andrews’ side had taken points off three Champions League teams coming into this game, breaking the 40-point barrier and eyeing up a European qualification spot Brighton’s £300m spend under Hurzeler ought to have made them favourites for.

Yet Milner’s stroll past Gareth Barry came on as comfortable an afternoon as any other in his storied 24-year career. Hurzeler even allowed himself an indulgent 90th-minute applause-soaking substitution as the 40-year-old came off for Carlos Baleba in a reversal of their midfield roles this season.par

He and Brighton had earned the opportunity in a first half which basically sealed an overdue win. Diego Gomez did tremendously well to convert the rebound when Ferdi Kadioglu’s stunning effort struck the bar, before Danny Welbeck graciously accepted a curious Nathan Collins gift on the stroke of half time.

Brentford defender Collins, on for the injured Aaron Hickey early on, made some history of his own by taking to the field with Milner for the first time. It meant Milner had played in the same game as all 879 players to make at least 100 Premier League appearances since 2002/03, his debut season.

Perhaps fearful of how such a caveated and obscure statistic might conceal his part in such a historic achievement, Collins deemed it best to backheel an uncleared cross into space, about six yards out from his own goal, for an unmarked Welbeck to capitalise and ensure the Irishman’s part in the day was enshrined.

With it, Brighton rise to 12th and within six points of the Europe-hunting Bees – further proof of this season’s malleable mid-table and how a single result can change the entire complexion of a team’s season.

And the slight departure from Brentford’s previous home performance only adds a wonderful Arsenal-goading element to Milner’s record-breaking moment. Where was that brainless Collins flick when Mikel Arteta needed it?