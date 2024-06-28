Chelsea have agreed to sell Omari Hutchinson to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town in a deal worth ‘around £22million’, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Hutchinson joined the Blues on a free transfer from London rivals Arsenal in July 2022 due to his lack of first-team opportunities under Mikel Arteta.

The 20-year-old has only played twice for Chelsea after making zero appearances for the Gunners.

After a difficult debut season at Stamford Bridge, the young winger joined Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich following their promotion from League One.

Many expected the Tractor Boys to do well in the Championship but not many predicted them to secure another promotion, ending a 22-year hiatus from the Premier League.

Hutchinson played a huge part in their promotion push, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 44 second-tier appearances, picking up Championship Player of the Month after providing five goal contributions in six matches in February.

The former Arsenal youth player was also named as the club’s Young Player of the Year for 2023/24.

His fine performances at Portman Road have seen McKenna make him a top priority in the summer transfer window.

There has been lots of talk surrounding Hutchinson’s future in recent weeks with Chelsea more than happy to let him leave for a decent price while trying to include a future sell-on clause.

Chelsea ‘agree’ to sell ex-Arsenal man to Ipswich

A deal is now very close to being finalised as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said ‘here we go’ on the matter.

Romano says Hutchinson will join Ipswich permanently after his successful loan, with an ‘agreement in place for a fee around £22m add-ons included’.

It is added that there is no buy-back clause in the agreement with Ipswich but there is a sell-on clause.

Arsenal will benefit from this transfer after agreeing a sell-on clause in the deal to send Hutchinson to Chelsea two years ago.

This sale does Chelsea’s books a big favour, with Hutchinson joining Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall as ‘pure profit’ sales, meaning they can spend more freely in the summer transfer window.

None of those three players managed to make it at Stamford Bridge and the club will be very happy to land nearly £90m from them leaving.

