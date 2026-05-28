RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande isn’t convinced that Liverpool or any other club will pay €150m (£130m) for his services in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are looking to bring at least one new winger to Anfield in the summer transfer window as Mohamed Salah closes in on a move away from Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo’s poor form could lead to Liverpool looking for a left winger too as they look to revitalise their attack, which has struggled at times this season.

Liverpool spent over £400m last summer and it could be another big transfer window for the Reds this year with Arne Slot looking likely to remain at the club.

There have been rumours that Liverpool could have to pay as much as €150m to sign top target Diomande this summer with the Ivory Coast international in high demand.

When put to him about his asking price and interest from Liverpool and other clubs, Diomande said: “Yeah, I heard. But I don’t know if it’s going to be okay for every­one to pay that.

READ: Slot’s Liverpool future still ‘uncertain’ as Szoboszlai ‘not happy’ and teammate ‘unfairly singled out for criticism’

“I’m not going to say Paris, Liverpool or Real (Madrid). But it would be a good idea to play for big clubs. Everyone has ambitions and every day you want to go higher.

“So, it was Leganés, today I’m a Leipzig player. I’m not going to hide my desires or my dreams. I want to play for a big club, of course.”

A report earlier this week insisted that Diomande is open to signing a new deal at RB Leipzig, playing for them next season before the 19-year-old pursues a move away next summer.

But Diomande seemed to hint that he could take a “risk” in the summer, he added: “It depends, huh. Foot­ball is my life, and my life is about taking risks.

READ: Klopp thwarts Liverpool transfer plans as £86m star is ‘going nowhere’ this summer

“We’re alive, but we never know what might hap­pen. I am African, I am a believer. I believe in God, I work. Whatever the club, I am ready to fight every day to win my place, to give my best. That’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I know how to do, me.”

Liverpool to include Harvey Elliott in the deal?

With such a high fee being mooted for Diomande, Paul Joyce of The Times has revealed that Liverpool could look to include Harvey Elliott as a makeweight in a potential deal for the RB Leipzig star.

Joyce wrote: ‘It stands to reason that Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, would try to chip away at that fee and the use of Harvey Elliott as part of a swap deal has been mooted.

‘Elliott was a target for Leipzig last summer, but the German club could not match his valuation and the attacking midfielder instead headed to Aston Villa for what turned out to be an ill-fated loan move. More than ever, the 23-year-old needs regular game time and Leipzig can also offer Champions League football.’

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