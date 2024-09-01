‘I saw the xG, it wasn’t that high’: Erik ten Hag on Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool

Erik ten Hag was loath to discuss it publicly, but feels he saw some positives from his Manchester United side despite losing by three goals at home to rivals Liverpool. Alright then.

Manchester United survived the early scare of a Trent Alexander-Arnold goal that Diogo Dalot was unable to stop crossing the line – a strike that was disallowed after VAR showed that Mohamed Salah had touched it on to the right-back from an offside position.

But Liverpool winger Luis Diaz scored twice before the break – both from Casemiro errors and Salah assists – to give the visitors a commanding lead that was rendered completely unassailable when Salah added a third ten minutes into the second half.

The result piles yet more pressure on ten Hag, who was unexpectedly retained as United boss following May’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester City amid reports that he had been set for the ol’ choppy-chop.

United have made an unconvincing start to the new campaign, edging past Fulham 1-0 with a wasteful display on the opening day before losing 2-1 away to Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, ten Hag said: “We made mistakes and [Liverpool] were very clinical with their finishing. They did well.

“If I see all the chances we conceded, I think we made mistakes. All three goals are mistakes from us, individual errors. Maybe about the last one you can debate where is our double six, but I’ll be honest, I think Liverpool did brilliant. How they took over the turnover and how they finished was so good, but I saw the xG, it wasn’t that high.

“It’s clear [Liverpool deserved it]. We have to be humble, we have to take this, and improve our game.”

Ten Hag again: “I saw the xG we conceded, we didn’t concede so many goals. I don’t have the feeling we are in the same pattern, because I didn’t see it. I think it was sometimes open and we took risks and I think I have seen some good things, but I don’t want to talk about this about a defeat 3-0 to Liverpool.

“Well done Liverpool, all the compliments, we have to be humble and we have to improve our team.”

Asked about withdrawing Casemiro for Toby Collyer at half time, ten Hag said: “You know when you are 2-0 down against Liverpool, they are so good, you have to take more risks, you’ve got to be more open. That’s my assessment.

“It’s logical, when you are losing the game against Liverpool, you have to take more risk, and I have to give compliments to a team. They kept fighting, they kept sticking together, but the ground you have to cover is bigger, and Toby Collyer has big great legs and can cover the ground.

“You know the game, [Casemiro] knows the game, and he’ll go on, we will go on. He’s a great player and we will continue through the season to improve the team and improve the players.

“He’s showed so often that he’s a great character. We all have seen great moments from him, being decisive for us in midfield, and he will show it again. He will bounce back.”

