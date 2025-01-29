Man City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of their Champions League clash with Club Brugge.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has allegedly made a startling revelation about his current side following their difficult campaign so far.

Sitting in fourth place, some 12 points off leaders Liverpool, they are out of the EFL Cup and risk heading out of the Champions League in the group phase unless they find a victory against Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium.

Players have looked tired and devoid of ideas and energy at times and after years of consistent success, this current squad looks like it requires a revamp.

Questions over the future of Guardiola were quickly settled with a two-year extension in 2024 while star striker Erling Haaland penned a remarkable nine-year deal which eased some nerves but there is a sense that this season is a changing of the guard moment.

A new chapter has already begun with Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush, one of Europe’s best attackers this season, arriving in the January window while the two young defensive prodigies of Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov also arrived to add some fresh legs.

Still, there is plenty more that needs addressing with ageing figures and declining performances, Man City may not be the absolute envy of every team anymore and it has supposedly led Guardiola to reveal his envy when it comes to rival squads.

Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, Spanish football expert Balague said: ‘Pep has told, that I know of, three managers he’s played against recently and he said, “I wish I had your team”.

‘The impression he’s got is he now needs that kind of energetic, dynamic, mouldable team that you see at Chelsea, Bournemouth and PSG – the three teams.’

Guardiola on must-win Champions League clash

Guardiola, meanwhile, spoke ahead of Man City’s Champions League must-win game with Brugge, a week after they threw away a two-goal lead against Paris Saint-Germain which would have confirmed their place in the knockout stages.

‘The situation that we have is that we have to win the game and if not we will not continue in this competition.

‘We want to have another chance to play another two games, to have the chance of the next stages. It’s not a problem, it’s an opportunity.

‘These type of games I’ve played many times. Sooner or later you have to play them where if you win you go through and if you don’t you go out.

‘We are here for the reasons we know, that we have not been good enough, and this is a situation we have lived many times.’

Any more potential January signings?

Having already spent big money in January, City are continuing to get linked with more additions. One player who keeps cropping up is Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso.

Following the exit of long-time right-back Kyle Walker, the 24-year-old has been identified as a strong replacement.

One report claims City have failed with a £54million offer as Juve wants a figure closer to £75million but the player is said to be keen on a switch.

An Italian international, he is capable of playing on either side at full-back which would offer Guardiola flexibility and quality in a post-Walker world.