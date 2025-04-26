Ian Wright says he “can’t accept” Eni Aluko’s apology after she claimed the Arsenal legend is blocking female pundits from working on women’s football.

Aluko made the bizarre claim earlier this week.

She said on Radio 4’s Women’s Hour: “I’ve worked with Ian a long time and, you know, I think he’s a brilliant broadcaster, but I think he’s aware of just how much he’s doing in the women’s game. I think he should be aware of that.

“The fact of the matter is, there is a limited amount of spaces available. If we had a situation where there was an equal opportunity in the men’s game for broadcasters and coaches that there is in the women’s game, it’s a free for all.

“But that’s not the case. I can’t dominate the men’s game in the way that, you know, you used Ian as an example.”

Wright has been a major influence on the women’s game and Aluko soon backtracked and issued an apology.

“Ian Wright is a brilliant broadcaster and role model whose support for the women’s game has been significant,” Aluko said on Instagram.

“In my interview with Woman’s Hour this week, I was trying to make a broader point about the limited opportunities for women in football – whether that’s in coaching, broadcasting or commercial spaces – and the importance of creating more space for women to thrive on and off the pitch.

“But it was wrong for Ian’s name to be raised in that conversation, and for that I sincerely apologise. I’ve known and worked with Ian for many years and have nothing but love and respect for him.”

Now Wright has broken his silence and says he can’t accept Aluko’s apology.

“I have to talk about this week and what’s going on, I don’t want to endlessly be asked about it,” Wright said.

“I’ve got to say, I’m very disappointed about what Eni has said, she knows how I’ve helped her, supported her publicly, and I know the previous conversations she’s had with me and my management.

“I’ve seen the apology on social media, but I can’t accept it, but I also want to move on.

“For anyone watching this, I really don’t need any further social commentary directed on any of this.

“The thing about where the women’s game is, it isn’t about me – it has to be about the collective.

“Because of the past, we know the men blocked the women’s game for 50 years, because of the past we know the game has serious systemic challenges, and it’s going to take everyone to help fixes.

“So for me, I always give back to the game, it’s given me so much.

“It’s never bothered me about who’s playing the game, as long as they’re playing the game. if you know my story you’ll know how much football means to me.

“We are the country that invented modern football, so we have a responsibility, to lead the way in women’s football

“We men are the ones that banned women’s football for 50 years, so we have to hold that one. I need to say to everyone who has spoken about it publicly and showed love and support, I say thank you

“It’s something I do not take for granted.”

