Eni Aluko’s future in ‘doubt’ as ITV deliver public verdict on beef with Arsenal icon Ian Wright

According to reports, Eni Aluko’s future at ITV is in ‘doubt’ as the broadcaster has issued a statement in response to her beef with Ian Wright.

Aluko is in hot water after she accused Wright of “blocking” opportunities for female pundits covering the women’s game.

She subsequently backtracked, admitting she was “wrong” to mention the Arsenal legend by name when trying to make a wider point.

However, Wright has refused to accept her apology, with her mother claiming this situation has left her “upset and traumatised”.

“This situation has affected Eni quite a lot and has left her traumatised and upset. I’m doing my best to keep her calm and just be a good mum. I’m constantly in touch with her and even met her for lunch the other day,” Sileola Aluko said.

“I told her that football is not the world and that you don’t become a bad or useless person in one day. It’s been tough for her, she has a lot of strong opinions, but she will come through this. She has dealt with a lot of other difficult situations in her life.’

“The most important thing for me is that I support her and make sure she does not run into any emotional or physical problems and become unwell.”

It’s also been reported that Aluko ‘faces the axe’ with ‘bosses’ at ITV ‘angry and bemused’ at her outburst.

‘According to insiders, former England international Aluko, who won 105 caps also faces being axed by ITV with bosses angry and bemused at her comments given the broadcaster’s form for sending female-heavy teams to cover major international tournaments including the Euros and the World Cup.’

Now, a report from The Guardian claims ITV have ‘cast doubt over Aluko’s future’ by ‘backing’ Wright in a clear statement on the matter.

An ITV spokesperson told The Guardian: “Ian’s standing in the sport is beyond question.”

They continued: “As one of the UK’s most respected and much-loved footballers and sporting broadcasters, with a career spanning nearly four decades, Ian is an incredible advocate, ally and brilliant broadcaster of women’s football from a grassroots level as well as at the highest international competitions.”

The report also points out that it is yet to be stated whether Aluko will be covering a ‘big summer of football’ for the broadcaster.