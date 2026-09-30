Arsenal legend Ian Wright has reserved praise for Newcastle United star Lewis Hall for “proving his worth” for England.

Hall was unlucky not to make Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup, but he’s been recalled for this international break.

The Newcastle United standout, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, came into the England starting XI for Tuesday’s Nations League match against Czechia and was one of Tuchel’s better performers in the 2-0 victory.

Hall and former Newcastle teammate Anthony Gordon were dangerous down the left flank and Wright thinks the left-back has now “proved his worth” on the international stage.

“Hall coming on the outside of Gordon, a good footballer himself, a good player,” Wright told ITV.

READ: England player ratings vs Czechia: Classy Trent, Gordon and Hall shine, Saka wasteful



“He done well in the second half, could have done better with one of his shots but very, very good going forward and consistently getting in there.

“It’s just good to see him there because I think he deserved a shot with England. Very unlucky in the World Cup but now he is in and proving his worth.”

Roy Keane added: “Do you know what he brought? I love watching players, whatever state the game is in, who bring energy.

“Every time it came to him you thought something is going to happen here. There’s plenty of energy in there, playing with enthusiasm, and that’s a good start.”

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On Hall and fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tuchel said: “Both good. The position in the second half suited Trent more than in the first half. Lewis did excellent on the other side. Well done.

“Credit to all of them because they deserved and now it is important that we relax and enjoy the evening, do a good recovery and the prepare for Croatia.”

On his side’s general performance, Tuchel added: “We played very professional, second half we stepped up.

“Kept the intensity going, very professional and the effort was still there. Deserved victory.

“Strange to get an early red card, not the best for the team and spectators. It’s an awkward one but we kept going, got a win and that’s what counts.”

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